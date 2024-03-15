Stc Group Demos Highest 5G Data Uplink Speed

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This advancement increases the speed of data transmission between the network and devices, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and coverage.

Highlights

  • STC Group and Ericsson claim highest data uplink speed globally.
  • Integration of Ericsson's 5G core system ensures efficient network access.
  • Streamlined operations enable rapid deployment of new services.

Follow Us

Stc Group Demos Over 4 Gbps 5G Data Uplink Speed
Saudi Arabia's Stc Group announced that it has achieved what the company claims to be the highest data uplink speed globally, following a collaboration on a demo with Ericsson. According to a joint statement released on Thursday, both companies are now capable of delivering the highest quality 5G network to customers worldwide.

Also Read: Stc Kuwait Launches 5G RedCap Fixed Wireless Access




Efficient Integration

The successful demo, conducted in a live network environment, seamlessly integrated Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core system with an end-to-end 5G standalone network. This integration ensures efficient 5G access and smooth communication between devices and the network, the official release said.

Speed Breakthrough

Utilizing 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity, which allows a mobile device to connect to multiple access networks, the demo reportedly surpassed speeds of 4 gigabits per second (Gbps). This advancement increases the speed of data transmission between the network and devices, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and coverage.

Also Read: Stc Group Announces Largest-Ever Expansion of 5G Network in Saudi Arabia

Operational Streamlining

The official release noted that the successful integration of these technologies enables Stc Group, Ericsson, and global communication service providers to streamline operations and rapidly deploy new services at scale and cost-effectively.

The statement highlighted that the successful demo marks efforts to address the growing demand for higher uplink speeds and elevate user experience.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

Population growth and growth of mobile users are more than that. And I was wondering Vi started gaining 4G customers…

Vodafone Idea Only Added 4 Million 4G Users in Four…

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments