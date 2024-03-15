Stc Group Demos Over 4 Gbps 5G Data Uplink Speed



Saudi Arabia's Stc Group announced that it has achieved what the company claims to be the highest data uplink speed globally, following a collaboration on a demo with Ericsson. According to a joint statement released on Thursday, both companies are now capable of delivering the highest quality 5G network to customers worldwide.

Efficient Integration

The successful demo, conducted in a live network environment, seamlessly integrated Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core system with an end-to-end 5G standalone network. This integration ensures efficient 5G access and smooth communication between devices and the network, the official release said.

Speed Breakthrough

Utilizing 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity, which allows a mobile device to connect to multiple access networks, the demo reportedly surpassed speeds of 4 gigabits per second (Gbps). This advancement increases the speed of data transmission between the network and devices, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and coverage.

Operational Streamlining

The official release noted that the successful integration of these technologies enables Stc Group, Ericsson, and global communication service providers to streamline operations and rapidly deploy new services at scale and cost-effectively.

The statement highlighted that the successful demo marks efforts to address the growing demand for higher uplink speeds and elevate user experience.