6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for Indian Users, Says ACT Fibernet: Report



Spectrum availability, particularly in the 6 GHz band, along with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), will enable Wi-Fi broadband providers to enhance customer experience and reduce subscriber churn, according to senior executives at the Indian broadband service provider (ISP) Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Fibernet, as reported by ET.

Growing Number of Connected Devices

"Because the number of devices connected to the network is growing along with an increase in broadband penetration, the current bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) are getting very congested. Ultimately, it determines the customer experience," the report quoted Sarath Kumar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of ACT Fibernet, as saying.

"There is also a challenge in terms of the available spectrum. But there are concerted efforts from the industry to get some portion of the 6 GHz spectrum unlicensed," Kumar reportedly added.

He shared that optimizing Wi-Fi air interface performance through AI is a major focus for innovation at ACT Fibernet. "This is where AI and intelligent software come into the picture," Kumar reportedly said.

6 GHz Band Dispute

The executive's remarks come amid a ongoing conflict between India's telecom operators, represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and the broadband sector, represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), both vying for the highly sought-after 6 GHz band. Telecom operators are pushing for the entire 6 GHz spectrum (5925-7125 MHz), which amounts to around 1200 MHz, to be allocated for mobile services.

If designated for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), telecom operators would be able to purchase it in an auction to support their 5G and 6G expansion. On the other hand, Wi-Fi providers are advocating for the delisting of this spectrum band to promote broader broadband access and address the Digital Divide across the country.

According to the report, Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at ACT Fibernet, mentioned during the interview that technologies like Wi-Fi 6E, which leverage the 6 GHz spectrum, are slowly reaching end-users. Meanwhile, ACT is bullish about AI and has integrated the technology into its router operating system (OS) to enhance connectivity for customers.

Optimizing Wi-Fi with AI

Earlier in February, ACT Fibernet launched its Smart Wi-Fi service, powered by AI. "ACT SmartWiFI powered by AI aims to provide the best Wi-fi experience, on all your devices, for all your applications, in any part of your house, 24x7," ACT Fibernet said at the time of announcement.

"Last year, we invested Aprecomm AI, and partnering with them, we upgraded their operating system with the newer version," Karthik reportedly said, adding that the upgraded OS comes with proprietary technology that monitors up to 16 parameters every second to assess the Wi-Fi experience per device and optimises the network in real-time based on bandwidth requirements.

"It optimises in real-time to ensure the Wi-Fi experience is always high, which also includes changing the band between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. These things happen in the back end seamlessly," Karthik said, according to the report.

Investment in Infrastructure

ACT has reportedly invested over Rs 100 crores in recent years to expand data centres, increase network capacity, enhance network security, and improve the in-home Wi-Fi experience, all aimed at reducing consumer complaints.

Furthermore, the executives, according to the report, mentioned that ACT Fibernet has a strongly growing enterprise business in cities where it is already providing broadband services to retail consumers. The broadband company is also gradually rolling out services in North India.

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies) is the fourth-largest wired broadband provider with 2.27 million customers, as of November 30, 2024, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s latest industry data.