PURE EV Partners with JioThings to Integrate Smart Digital Clusters into Electric Vehicles



Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with JioThings, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), to integrate smart digital clusters and telematics into its electric vehicles. Under the collaboration, PURE EV will explore JioThings' smart digital clusters, which include end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, into its electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) to enhance the functionality and interactivity, the company said.

Telematics and 4G Connectivity

The incorporation of telematics enabled by 4G connectivity will allow customers to monitor vehicle performance in real-time and gain useful insights for more efficient operations.

"This exploration marks a pivotal step forward in evaluating the potential for redefining the EV ecosystem, ensuring that our customers benefit from enhanced connectivity, functionality, and convenience," said Nishanth Dongari, founder and MD of PURE EV.

JioThings Smart Digital Cluster

According to the EV company, the JioThings 4G Smart Digital Cluster uses AvniOS, based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It offers real-time data analytics, two-wheeler interface customisation, and full HD+ touchscreen display compatibility. This digital cluster allows OEMs to speed up the integration of IoT solutions into their products.

Jio Automotive App Suite

Another solution integrated is the Jio Automotive App Suite (JAAS), which offers a range of products and solutions designed specifically for two-wheeler users, including JioStore, music streaming, web browsing, hands-free voice assistance, navigation, gaming and more, PURE EV said.