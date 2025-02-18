iPhone 16 at Best Price on Flipkart

Reported by Tanuja K 0

There are EMI options available on both Flipkart and Amazon. There are also exchange offers available for users on both e-commerce platforms. The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 69,999 (128GB) on Flipkart, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999.

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone 16 is currently selling at the best price on Flipkart.
  • The e-commerce platform has listed the device for Rs 69,999 (128GB).
  • Sure, there are bank discounts of up to Rs 4,000 available on Amazon, but on Flipkart, the price has been directly reduced without needing any bank discount.

Follow Us

iphone 16 at best price on flipkart

Apple's iPhone 16 is currently selling at the best price on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has listed the device for Rs 69,999 (128GB) while Amazon has listed it for Rs 73,900. Sure, there are bank discounts of up to Rs 4,000 available on Amazon, but on Flipkart, the price has been directly reduced without needing any bank discount. In fact, users who have an Axis Bank Flipkart credit card can also get 5% unlimited cashback on their purchase of the iPhone 16 from Flipkart.




Read More - Realme P3 Pro 5G, P3x 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

Of course, there are EMI options available on both Flipkart and Amazon. There are also exchange offers available for users on both e-commerce platforms. The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 69,999 (128GB) on Flipkart, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. This is the best price for users if they want to purchase the iPhone 16 from a trusted platform.

The iPhone 16 is powered by the Apple A18 Bionic chip and features a Dynamic Island on top of the screen. The device has Camera Control, which allows users to get access to the camera of the iPhone very conveniently. The A18 Bionic chip enables the iPhone 16 to support AI features as well.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

its tempting but nah ,i could upgrade to 300mbps for 1300rs a month instead but then i dont need that…

Jio Leads in Download Speeds, Airtel in Uploads: TRAI Study

Mohi :

Jio is doing another scam. They take 1000 upfront for relocation and they don't serve. Gone 1000. As you can't…

Jio AirFiber's Annual 100 Mbps Plan is Everything an Average…

Chorkesh Ambani :

They take ?50 for booking JioFiber. Then they say its not available in your location. And then never ever refund…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

TheAndroidFreak :

Upgrade the router to Wifi 6 router.

Jio Leads in Download Speeds, Airtel in Uploads: TRAI Study

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol okay.

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments