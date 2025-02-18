iphone 16 at best price on flipkart

Apple's iPhone 16 is currently selling at the best price on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has listed the device for Rs 69,999 (128GB) while Amazon has listed it for Rs 73,900. Sure, there are bank discounts of up to Rs 4,000 available on Amazon, but on Flipkart, the price has been directly reduced without needing any bank discount. In fact, users who have an Axis Bank Flipkart credit card can also get 5% unlimited cashback on their purchase of the iPhone 16 from Flipkart.









Of course, there are EMI options available on both Flipkart and Amazon. There are also exchange offers available for users on both e-commerce platforms. The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 69,999 (128GB) on Flipkart, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 79,999. This is the best price for users if they want to purchase the iPhone 16 from a trusted platform.

The iPhone 16 is powered by the Apple A18 Bionic chip and features a Dynamic Island on top of the screen. The device has Camera Control, which allows users to get access to the camera of the iPhone very conveniently. The A18 Bionic chip enables the iPhone 16 to support AI features as well.