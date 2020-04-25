Vodafone Idea 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans Now Ship With Double Data Benefit Up to 168GB

Highlights Vodafone Idea is offering Double Data benefit on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid plans as well

The total number of Double Data plans on Vodafone Idea network are five

The telco continues to offer Double Data on Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans

Over the last few days, we have seen Vodafone Idea phasing out the ‘Double Data’ offer on 1.5GB daily data plans. The telco has recently stopped offering double data benefit on the Rs 249 prepaid plan, however, it has now added three more plans to the same offer. Vodafone Idea’s 2GB daily data plans of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 now ship with double data benefit, meaning they now offer 4GB data per day for the entire validity period. The telco is providing up to 168GB extra data as part of this new offer. On the whole, Vodafone Idea is now providing double data on five prepaid plans- Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699. But the only letdown is the offer availability which is currently being limited to nine telecom circles.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 Plans Offering Double Data

As we already know, Vodafone Idea is the most versatile operator when it comes to prepaid tariff plans. For example, the telco is currently offering the most number of 1.5GB daily data plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 599 and Rs 2,399. The telco is not stopping right there. Right before the phase-1 lockdown started in India, Vodafone Idea introduced ‘Double Data’ offer on three prepaid plans of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599. All the three plans shipped with 3GB data per day as part of the offer.

And now, Vodafone Idea has added three more plans to the Double Data offer. The telco’s 2GB daily data plans of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 now offers a user 4GB data per day for 28, 56 and 84 days, respectively. Again, the offer is a limited period one, so you can recharge it now to avail double data benefit up to 168GB on the 2GB daily data plans.

As noted, the Double Data offer is currently available only in nine circles- Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. But the offer is also valid in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana telecom circle (except the Rs 699 plan) as well, as we spotted on the company’s website.

Vodafone Idea Continues to Offer Double Data on 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

As mentioned at the start, Vodafone Idea is currently shipping double data benefit on five prepaid plans, including three new plans and the two old plans of Rs 399 & Rs 599 continue to be part of the offer. The Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans come with 3GB data per day for up to 56 and 84 days, respectively. All the five prepaid plans from the telco part of this offer also allow the users to make unlimited voice calls and send 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity period.

Initially, Vodafone Idea launched the Double Data offer across all the telecom circles, but now, it is being limited to only nine circles. Maybe the telco is providing double data in only the circles where data consumption is low.

This is a really good move from Vodafone Idea as the data consumption on mobile networks is growing at a rapid pace during the lockdown phase in India.