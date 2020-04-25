BSNL 4G: Ministry of Commerce Warns of Disciplinary Actions if Public Procurements Are Not Fulfilled

Highlights BSNL has not followed Public Procurement Policy as per DPITT

Ministry of Commerce might take disciplinary actions

Samsung, Nokia and other Multinational vendor have applied for BSNL4G Expansion Tender

Ministry of Commerce has addressed the DoT officials and warned them of Disciplinary actions in case if the public procurements levied by Centre are not followed in the 4G Expansion Tender of BSNL. The Centre has highlighted the Make in India initiative by the government to grow the Indian economy. The letter sent to telecom secretary by DPIIT stated that the government would take strict and disciplinary actions against officials who have imposed closed conditions on domestic manufactures in bad faith.

BSNL Said Have Violated Public Procurement Policy

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) addressed the centre in the interdepartmental note and marked that the state-owned telecom operator BSNL has violated the terms of Public Procurement Policy of 2017, reports ET Telecom. The policy of Make in India was never put on the table by the telecom operator. The letter was also sent the Chairman of BSNL stating that if there is a default by the telco in follow up of government policies, corrective actions should be taken by the telco and the government order must be executed.

Telecom Equipment Promotional Council Red Flagged Tender Issued by BSNL

The telecom equipment promotional Council (TEPC) has red-flagged a tender which was issued by the state-owned BSNL regarding the Phase 9 expansion of 4G sites. The expansion project included upgradation of 50,000 sites in all circles including 7,000 new sites in Delhi and Mumbai Circle. As per TEPC, the state-owned telco has violated Unions policy, and it might bring international players for funding despite getting entire funds from the government.

Multinational Vendors has Applied for BSNL 4G Expansion Tender

Various multinational companies such as Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson, Huawei and ZTE have submitted the tender applications for the Phase 9 Expansion of BSNL 4G sites. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, BSNL has postponed the bid opening date until May 25, 2020, and marked that no discussion before the bid would take place. Also, the state-owned telco has mandated at least Rs 8,000 crore of annual turnover for the vendors planning to participate in the auction.