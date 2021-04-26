Vodafone Idea Now Competing With JioFiber, Announces New Broadband Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced new broadband plans, which will give direct competition to JioFiber. In fact, not only JioFiber, but the company will even challenge Airtel Xstream Fiber, Excitel Broadband, and few other private internet service providers (ISPs) of India with its new plans.

Vi offers its fiber broadband services through its subsidiary company called You Broadband. In an exclusive, a source told TelecomTalk that Vodafone Idea would be announcing new fiber broadband plans for the Ahmedabad circle. These plans will range from 30 Mbps to 200 Mbps.

The company already offers broadband plans up to 200 Mbps in Ahmedabad. But these new plans will come with updated benefits and at a new price. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

You Broadband New Plans For Ahmedabad

The company will be launching a total of 5 new plans in the Ahmedabad circle. These five plans will come with 30, 50, 75, 100, and 200 Mbps speeds. All the plans will be available for 30 days (1 month), 90 days (3 months), 180 days (6 months), and 360 days (12 months or 1 year).

You Broadband users going for the long-term plans will get free services for select days. Users going for the 90 days plan will get 5 days for free. At the same time, with the 180 days plan, the company is offering 10 days of free service, and with the 360 days plan, users will get 30 days of free service.

It is worth noting that JioFiber also offers its users 30 days of free service when they go for yearly plans. Not only JioFiber, but also Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a free month of service when they go for its 300 Mbps yearly Bharat Fibre broadband plan.

Let’s take a look at the pricing of these new plans.

You Broadband New Plans Pricing and Other Details

Plans – Validity (Days) 30 Days 90 Days (+5 bonus days) 180 Days (+10 bonus days) 360 Days (+30 bonus days) 30 Mbps Rs 472 Rs 1,416 Rs 2,832 Rs 5,664 50 Mbps Rs 679 Rs 2,036 Rs 4,071 Rs 8,142 75 Mbps Rs 738 Rs 2,213 Rs 4,425 Rs 8,850 100 Mbps Rs 826 Rs 2,478 Rs 4,956 Rs 9,912 200 Mbps Rs 1,062 Rs 3,186 Rs 6,372 Rs 12,744

All the plans mentioned above will ship with 3.5TB or 3,500GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data which is more than what JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre users get. Note that all the prices mentioned above are inclusive of GST.

Excluding GST, You Broadband users can get the 100 Mbps plan for a monthly cost of Rs 700, which is cheaper than Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 100 Mbps plan and matches the price of JioFiber’s 100 Mbps plan.

Up until now, in the same circle, You Broadband used to offer the same 100 Mbps plan for Rs 879 (including taxes) and only offered 900GB of data. So essentially, with the new plans, You Broadband has not only reduced the pricing of its offerings but has also increased the benefits they used to come with.

Since the above-mentioned plans are inclusive of GST, they are as good as broadband plans offered by the other top private ISPs of India. The only thing that these plans lack at the moment is over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Regardless, this is a good step up from Vodafone Idea since the company was offering outdated plans until now. We expect the company to start offering these new plans in other circles soon as well.