Dish TV Introduces Free Offers for Customers

Dish TV will also be helping people who are admitted in the hospitals. To keep the mood light inside the hospitals, Dish TV will be offering its services for free to the institutions.

    Dish TV

    Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators of the country has introduced new offers for the customers. The offers are in line with the problems that people are facing because of the second wave of COVID-19 in India and the lockdowns. The DTH operator has decided to award its subscribers who get vaccinated as early as possible. Further, Dish TV will also be helping the patients admitted to hospitals by keeping them entertained with their favourite TV shows and movies. Know all about the free offers introduced by Dish TV below.

    Dish TV Free Offers for Customers Battling COVID-19

    First of all, the company will offer a free day of entertainment services to its subscribers who get vaccinated. If the subscriber can upload the document/proof of getting vaccinated on the respective website, he/she will be eligible to receive one day worth of entertainment service for free from Dish TV.

    Further, Dish TV will also be helping people who are admitted to the hospitals. To keep the mood light inside the hospitals, Dish TV will be offering its services for free to the institutions. Any hospital or nursing home that already has a Dish TV or a D2h connection will be eligible to get one month of free service on their existing plan from the company.

    This offer will also apply to the hospitals which have not recharged their connection recently. Whenever they recharge, they will get one month of free service from the company on the plan they recharge with.

    For the unaware, last year, both Dish TV and D2h started new channels namely Dish Positive and D2h Positive. Both the channels were made live with the intention to help the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the government of India in distributing facts and true information about the COVID-19 to the users. It ensured that users were getting information from verified sources.

    This is a great initiative from Dish TV and one that was due from the DTH industry. All the telecom operators have already shown their support by offering free recharges and benefits to the people in need. More businesses need to step up and offer their support.

