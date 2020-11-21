BSNL New Google Bundle for Broadband and Bharat Fiber Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) until now provided users with a Google Bundle offer who opted for broadband plans with fixed monthly charge (FMC) of Rs 799 and more for 12/24/36 months together. Under the Google Bundle offer, users had an option to pay 99 per month for 13 months as a one time charge to get Google Nest Mini and Rs 199 per month (for a plan with FMC of Rs 1,999 or more) for 13 months as a one time charge to get Google Nest Hub. But that offer has been revised by the state-run telco for its broadband and Bharat Fiber users. More details on the story ahead.

BSNL Revised Google Bundle Offer Explained

BSNL has recently revised its Google Bundle offer for the Bharat Fiber users. Now, when subscribers go for the annual/biennial/triennial broadband plans with a fixed monthly charge of Rs 799 and more, they will have to pay for 10.5 months/20.5 months/30.5 months respectively as a one time charge. Those subscribers who agree to pay Rs 99 per month for 12 months all together will be eligible to receive Google Nest Mini.

In its other offer for the Google Nest Hub, users who opt for an annual/biennial/triennial plan with a fixed monthly charge of Rs 1,999 or more will also have to pay for 10.5/20.5/30.5 months as a one time charge. With this, if the subscriber pays Rs 199 for 12 months altogether, he/she will be eligible to receive the Google Nest Hub.

The offer is already live for the subscribers and users of the telco. But it is not going to be there forever. BSNL has set the expiry date of the offer to March 31, 2021.

For the unaware, Google Nest Mini is priced at Rs 4,999 which the subscriber would effectively get for Rs 1,188 (12 x 99), and the Google Nest Hub is priced at Rs 9,999 which would be available for an effective price of Rs 2,388 (12 x 199). Both the devices are smart speakers which can be bought separately from the market at the above mentioned maximum retail price (MRP)