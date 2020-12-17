JioFiber Broadband Plans Offer OTT Benefits Worth Up to Rs 1,800: Everything You Should Know

After the introduction of competitive broadband plans three months ago, JioFiber now has a total of seven plans on offer. At a starting price of Rs 399, JioFiber broadband plans are redefining the value broadband segment, and it is also forcing other ISPs in the country to provide affordable broadband plans. For example, BSNL introduced a Rs 449 plan that offers 30 Mbps speeds, whereas Airtel Xstream Fiber has a Rs 499 plan with 40 Mbps upload & download speeds. Similar to its postpaid plans, Reliance Jio is also offering OTT subscriptions worth up to Rs 1,800 with the JioFiber broadband plans. Continue reading to know more about the OTT benefits offered by JioFiber in detail.

JioFiber Broadband Plans With OTT Benefits Detailed

It is worth noting that the JioFiber’s entry-level plans of Rs 399 and Rs 699 does not come with any OTT subscriptions. So the OTT subscription benefits will come with broadband plans above Rs 999. Starting with the Rs 999 JioFiber broadband plan, it comes with OTT subscriptions of Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn. Overall, the JioFiber Rs 999 plan offers OTT subscriptions worth Rs 1,000.

Moving onto the Rs 1,499 JioFiber plan, it offers free access to OTT subscriptions worth Rs 1,500, and they are Netflix Basic plan worth Rs 499, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn.

The Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,999 JioFiber broadband plans offer Netflix Standard plan worth Rs 649 per month, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn. The OTT app subscriptions are worth Rs 1,650 with both these plans.

Lastly, we have the Rs 8,499 broadband plan which bumps up the Netflix plan benefit to ‘Netflix Premium’ that’s worth Rs 799 per month. Apart from Netflix, other OTT benefits remain the same- Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn. The OTT subscription benefits are worth Rs 1,800 with this Rs 8,499 JioFiber plan.

JioFiber broadband plans offer the most number of OTT subscriptions compared to any other provider at the moment. It is good to see free Netflix OTT subscription provided with the JioFiber plans. The sad part is the Rs 699 plan does not offer any OTT subscriptions, but that might change in the coming months.