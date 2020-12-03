JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber Top Offers for Subscribers

Broadband service providers nowadays offer users multiple benefits such as a free Set-Top Box, OTT subscriptions and unlimited data

By December 3rd, 2020 AT 6:15 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Broadband
  • BSNL Broadband
  • JioFiber
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    jiofiber-airtel-xstream-fiber

    Broadband service providers have upped their offerings game with the rising competition in the market. Three years back, no one would have thought receiving not one, not two, but multiple free subscriptions of over the top (OTT) platforms with their broadband plans. Not just the free OTT subscriptions but the sheer speed and the unlimited data that most of the service providers offer to the users was unimaginable to a person three years back. But things have changed now, and they have certainly changed for the better. Mentioned below are the top offers that you can get from JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fiber.

    JioFiber

    JioFiber offers users unlimited data which is 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with each of its fibre internet plans. One of the most interesting offers by JioFiber to its customers is the free Set-Top Box (STB) on purchase of any of the plans. Even if the user is purchasing the cheapest broadband plan from JioFiber, he/she is eligible to receive a free STB.

    In addition to this, all the JioFiber plans priced Rs 999 per month or more come with free OTT benefits. JioFiber also offers a free Netflix subscription to users purchasing broadband plans worth Rs 1,499 per month or more.

    Airtel Xstream Fiber

    Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers its users 3.3TB or 3,333GB data with each of its plans. Along with that, there are multiple OTT benefits included with each of its plans, even the cheapest one. Users also get free installation service from the service provider when they purchase a broadband plan for 3 months or more.

    Users of the Xstream Fiber can also get a free Android STB from Airtel, but for that, they will have to add the Xstream Box to their plan by paying refundable security of Rs 1,500. With the STB, they will also get a free subscription of the Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. Airtel Thanks benefits are also provided to the Xstream Fiber users.

    BSNL Bharat Fiber

    BSNL has also entered the domain of offering freebies to the users; better late than never. Some of the BSNL Bharat Fiber plans introduced lately offer users 3.3TB or 3,300GB data for the month. BSNL Bharat Fiber users get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium with multiple plans which none of the above-mentioned broadband providers offers to their customers.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber Top Offers for Subscribers

    Broadband service providers have upped their offerings game with the rising competition in the market. Three years back, no one...

    module-4-img

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which One Should You Go For?

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G was launched just yesterday for the Indian market. However, the OnePlus Nord 5G has been in...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Set to Target Feature Phone Users in India

    Xiaomi, the Beijing based electronics company is set to introduce an “very cost effective high-performance smartphone” targeting the Indian feature...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Best Data STVs Offer Unlimited Data Without Speed Restrictions

    module-4-img

    Lionsgate Play Plans to Offer ‘High-Budget Premium Indian Originals’

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Pay Clocks 20 Million Transactions in November 2020

    module-4-img

    Excitel Broadband Offering New Fiber Plans With Double Speed for Just Rs 50 More