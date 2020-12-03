JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber Top Offers for Subscribers

Broadband service providers have upped their offerings game with the rising competition in the market. Three years back, no one would have thought receiving not one, not two, but multiple free subscriptions of over the top (OTT) platforms with their broadband plans. Not just the free OTT subscriptions but the sheer speed and the unlimited data that most of the service providers offer to the users was unimaginable to a person three years back. But things have changed now, and they have certainly changed for the better. Mentioned below are the top offers that you can get from JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fiber.

JioFiber

JioFiber offers users unlimited data which is 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with each of its fibre internet plans. One of the most interesting offers by JioFiber to its customers is the free Set-Top Box (STB) on purchase of any of the plans. Even if the user is purchasing the cheapest broadband plan from JioFiber, he/she is eligible to receive a free STB.

In addition to this, all the JioFiber plans priced Rs 999 per month or more come with free OTT benefits. JioFiber also offers a free Netflix subscription to users purchasing broadband plans worth Rs 1,499 per month or more.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers its users 3.3TB or 3,333GB data with each of its plans. Along with that, there are multiple OTT benefits included with each of its plans, even the cheapest one. Users also get free installation service from the service provider when they purchase a broadband plan for 3 months or more.

Users of the Xstream Fiber can also get a free Android STB from Airtel, but for that, they will have to add the Xstream Box to their plan by paying refundable security of Rs 1,500. With the STB, they will also get a free subscription of the Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. Airtel Thanks benefits are also provided to the Xstream Fiber users.

BSNL Bharat Fiber

BSNL has also entered the domain of offering freebies to the users; better late than never. Some of the BSNL Bharat Fiber plans introduced lately offer users 3.3TB or 3,300GB data for the month. BSNL Bharat Fiber users get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium with multiple plans which none of the above-mentioned broadband providers offers to their customers.