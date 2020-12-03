Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which One Should You Go For?

Vivo V20 Pro 5G was launched just yesterday for the Indian market. However, the OnePlus Nord 5G has been in the market and the hands of the users for quite a few months now. OnePlus Nord 5G was recognised as the best selling smartphone in the mid-range segment by a Counterpoint report. But now, Vivo V20 Pro 5G running on the same SoC as of the Nord 5G and in the same price range has arrived to give the OnePlus Nord 5G a tough competition. So which one is better and which one should you go for? Keep reading ahead to find out!

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Design and Body

It is worthy to note that Vivo has claimed the V20 Pro 5G to be the thinnest 5G smartphone in India in its category. The dimensions of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G are 158.82 x 74.20 x 7.39mm and the device weighs very light at 170 grams. However, the OnePlus Nord 5G isn’t far too behind the V20 Pro 5G. Its dimensions are 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm, and it weighs 184 grams.

In terms of the design, both the devices come with a plastic body build, but there is added glass build on the Nord 5G. There are two camera sensors at the front on both the devices. It is worth noting that neither of the devices are waterproof and both of them come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Display

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and an added support of HDR10. OnePlus Nord 5G comes with a 6.44-inch display as well and gets the support of 90Hz refresh rate. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of OnePlus Nord 5G for extra protection.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Hardware and Software

As mentioned above, both the Vivo V20 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 5G run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The chipset is paired with Adreno 620 GPU. Even though both the devices have the same chipsets, their performance isn’t alike.

This is because as much as the hardware is essential, software should be top-notch as well. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G runs on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 whereas the OnePlus Nord 5G runs on the OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Users can get the OnePlus Nord 5G in different RAM and internal storage variants such as 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. However, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes in a single variant only which is 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Cameras

Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the rear which sports a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 5G comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

At the front, there is a 4MP primary sensor on the Vivo V20 Pro 5G paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary sensor. Whereas on the Nord 5G, there is a 32MP primary sensor at the front and an 8MP secondary sensor.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Battery

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge technology. The OnePlus Nord 5G almost has a similar-sized battery, but it is a little larger of 4,115mAh. It supports Warp Charge 30T for faster charging. Both the devices come with a power-saving mode which elongates the battery life of the smartphones.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Price and Verdict

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has been launched in a single variant in the Indian market. That variant is 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is priced Rs 29,990. It is available in two different colours, namely Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

Whereas the OnePlus Nord 5G is available in three different variants. The first variant is 6GB+64GB which was launched for Rs 24,999 followed by the second variant, which is 8GB+128GB which was priced Rs 27,999. Lastly, the third variant of the device comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 29,999.

So which one is better? If you compare the Rs 30,000 variants of both the devices, you can see the stark difference which is there in the internal storage and the RAM between both the devices. In addition to this, OxygenOS 11 is based on Android 11, whereas the FuntouchOS 11 is based on Android 10.

In camera specifications, on paper, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is ahead of the OnePlus Nord 5G. But the actual review of how the camera software works in the V20 Pro 5G is yet to come, so there is no saying at the moment on which one is better.

Then in terms of hardware, both the devices come with the same chipset and are somewhat similar to each other. But overall, if there is one device that I could pick right now, it would be the OnePlus Nord 5G. This is because of the software differences and the quick updates that OnePlus rolls out for its devices.