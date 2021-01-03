FAU-G New Trailer Shows What to Expect from First Episode, Game Release Set for January 26

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) now has an official release date. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and the game maker nCore Games announced the game would be released in India on January 26 aka on Republic Day. FAU-G is an action game set at India’s northern border with the soldiers protecting the country from hostile invaders. Announced right after PUBG Mobile’s ban in India, FAU-G’s initial release date was set for October-end. However, the launch was delayed due to undisclosed reasons. At the end of November, nCore Games opened the game for pre-registration on Google Play Store. At the moment, there’s no word on the launch of FAU-G for iOS and iPadOS. Today, FAU-G’s anthem has been released through a trailer.

FAU-G Anthem Released: What You Need to Know

Last month, the official Google Play Store listing of FAU-G gave a glimpse at what to expect from the game. We already know that FAU-G is all about the soldiers guarding the country in the northern border. Today, FAU-G further stated on Twitter, “What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU: G.”

FAU-G’s announcement in India came right after PUBG Mobile’s ban in the country. Many questions were sparked regarding the FAU-G announcement, but nCore Games cleared the air saying the launch of FAU-G has no relation with PUBG Mobile’s ban. The game maker also confirmed that FAU-G would not have a battle royale mode at the launch.

The first episode of FAU-G is set at Line of Actual Control (LAC) Ladakh. The 1:38-long video shows Chinese troops entering our land and the Indian soldiers will protect them from invading. FAU-G is a Made in India game and aims to show how Indian soldiers are protecting the country.

PUBG Mobile has gained immense popularity in India because of its user-friendly interface and battle royale mode. PUBG Corporation is still trying to bring back the game, so it will be a good opportunity for FAU-G to gain a user base. PUBG Mobile remains banned in India and there’s no update on when it is relaunching in the country.