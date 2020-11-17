Tata Sky Binge Partners With CuriosityStream to Offer World Class Documentaries

    In a release shared by Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator has partnered with CuriosityStream, one of the leading factual media companies globally. Now onwards, Tata Sky Binge subscribers will be able to stream through content offered by CuriosityStream. More than a thousand hours worth of documentary series and films have been added to the platform of Tata Sky Binge by CuriosityStream. For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge is an aggregated over-the-top (OTT) content service which is available to the subscribers owning a Tata Sky Binge+ Box or the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition. More details on the story ahead.

    Tata Sky Binge Partners With CuriosityStream

    Not only for the Binge subscribers, but CuriosityStream will also be available for the subscribers of the satellite-TV platform with an option to view live and catch up content on-the-go through Tata Sky Mobile app. Subscribers of the Tata Sky can stream through the content of CuriosityStream on channel number 715.

    The partnership between both the platforms will bring users access to popular titles such as Mumbai Railway, Stephen Hawking’s Favourite Places, Dragons & Damsels and Deep Ocean Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Age of Big Cats, and Amazing Dinoworld.

    So now, Tata Sky Binge subscribers can stream content from over 10 different OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Hungama Play, SunNxt, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and now CuriosityStream as well by paying for a single subscription worth Rs 299 per month.

    There is also a free added subscription of Amazon Prime Video for the first three months for a new user. Adding to this, every user subscribing to the Binge service for the first time will get the subscription free for 6 months.

    Just a couple of days back we reported about Tata Sky announcing the addition of SonyLIV to its Binge platform. The DTH operator is rapidly adding popular OTT platforms to its Binge service to get an edge over other players in the market. It will be interesting to see how many more OTT platforms are added by Tata Sky in the coming time and if the DTH operator will increase the subscription price from the current Rs 299 per month.

