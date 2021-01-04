BSNL Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Offers 70GB Data per Month Almost On-par With Jio

BSNL revised its postpaid plans last month by adding affordable options to the portfolio such as Rs 199, Rs 798 and Rs 999. Simultaneously, the state-run telco revised the existing Rs 399 and Rs 525 postpaid plans. The Rs 399 postpaid plan of BSNL which is also known as Ghar Wapsi plan offers 70GB of data benefit along with up to 210GB of data rollover facility. This is almost on-par with what Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan is also offering at the moment. Jio is also allowing users to carry forward data up to 200GB after which it lapses. However, Jio still wins the race because it is also offering OTT subscriptions with all the postpaid plans, whereas BSNL is not offering any such benefits. The Rs 525 postpaid plan from BSNL is shipping with 85GB data benefit per month with rollover up to 255GB.

BSNL Rs 399 and Rs 525 Postpaid Plans: What They Offer Now?

The new postpaid plans from BSNL start at Rs 199 similar to those of Reliance Jio. There’s no doubt that BSNL is going against the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco with these new plans. The Rs 399 Ghar Wapsi postpaid plan from BSNL offers 70GB data per month with rollover up to 210GB, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day. Sadly, this plan does not come with family add-on connections.

Moving on, we have the Rs 525 postpaid plan from BSNL that takes on Reliance Jio’s Rs 599 plan. The Rs 525 plan offers 85GB data per month with rollover up to 255GB, unlimited voice calling to any network and 100 SMSes per day. On top of that, BSNL is also providing one free add-on with unlimited voice calling with the Rs 525 plan, however, there won’t be any data benefit. For the unaware, BSNL is now offering both voice calling and data add-on connections with its postpaid plans.

In contrast, the Rs 399 Jio Postpaid Plus plan also comes with 75GB data benefit, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and no add-on connections. Besides, the Rs 399 plan comes with Netflix Mobile plan worth Rs 199, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year worth Rs 399. The Rs 599 Jio Postpaid Plus plan also ships with 100GB data per day with up to 200GB rollover facility; Rest of the benefits are also on-par with the Rs 399 Jio Postpaid Plus plan.

Despite offering similar data benefit as the Jio Postpaid Plus plans, BSNL’s postpaid plans fall short, especially in the OTT subscriptions side.