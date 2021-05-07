Best Broadband Plans Offering Two-Hundred Mbps Speeds to Work From Home



A high-speed fiber broadband connection during the time of the pandemic can come very handy if there are multiple users at your home who need internet to work from home. In addition to working from home, users need an internet connection for several other things, including streaming entertaining content online, downloading heavy files for games, and more. Even smart devices in your home will use some of the bandwidth from your Wi-Fi network. Thus, a 100 Mbps broadband plan might not suffice your needs.

If you need an even faster broadband connection, you can choose a 200 Mbps speed plan. There are multiple internet service providers (ISPs) in India who provide users with 200 Mbps speeds. Let’s take a look at all of them.

BSNL Bharat Fibre

BSNL Bharat Fibre offers a 200 Mbps broadband plan that is also suitable to work from home. It is called the ‘Fibre Premium’ plan that comes for Rs 999 per month (exclusive of taxes). This plan offers 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data to the users. Post consumption of FUP data, the internet speed reduces to 2 Mbps for the rest of the month. There is also a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for 1-year. Further, Users also get a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling benefit.

ACT Fibernet

The ‘ACT Blast Promo’ from ACT Fibernet is one of the best plans users can choose if they want 200 Mbps speeds to work from home. This plan’s monthly rental is Rs 1,075 (excluding taxes), and it offers users benefits of Netflix, ZEE5 Premium, and more. There is a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit of 3.3TB or 3,300GB applicable on the data offered with the plan. This plan is currently on offer for the users living in Chennai. The company offers 200 Mbps broadband plans in other circles of India as well.

Excitel Broadband

Excitel offers its 200 Mbps broadband plan to work from home for Rs 799 (exclusive of taxes) per month. Users can also purchase it for the long term for up to 12 months. There is no FUP restriction on the amount of data a user can consume. Users don’t get any OTT benefits with this plan, and the company doesn’t take anything extra for the installation of the connection.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

The 200 Mbps plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber comes for Rs 999 per month (exclusive of taxes), and it can be your perfect plan to work from home. This is because the broadband plan comes with multiple OTT benefits, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, and more. The user gets up to 3.3TB of data with this plan as well. Users can also request an unlimited voice calling connection from the company at no extra cost.

You Broadband

You Broadband offers its 200 Mbps broadband plan for a mere price of Rs 1,062, which is even inclusive of taxes. The company doesn’t offer any OTT benefits but offers 3.5TB FUP data with the plan. This plan is also available with long-term validities. The plan is applicable on Ahmedabad and select other circles of India.