OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders Begin in India

OnePlus launched the most anticipated smartphone of the year, the OnePlus Nord on July 21 this month. It comes with a quad-camera setup and dual punch-hole cameras on the front. The company announced that the smartphone’s two variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB will go on sale from August 4. But the pre-orders for both the variants of the smartphone are live from today. If you want to pre-order one for yourself or your loved ones, then you can do so by going to Amazon.in. Let’s take a look at what the price of each variant is.

OnePlus Nord Price

The OnePlus Nord has been launched in three different variants and they come at three different prices. The base model with 6GB+ 64GB is priced at 24,999. But the base variant is slated to start selling in September. The two variants which are up for selling right now are 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Both these variants will start shipping from August 4. You can pre-book your OnePlus Nord device so that it doesn’t run out of stock by August 4.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

The OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC which is capable of supporting 5G connectivity. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. As for the storage, depending on the variant you choose, it can go up to 256GB. There is a 4115mAh battery inside the smartphone which can support Warp Charge 30T so your smartphone will charge quite quickly.

Coming to the camera department of the smartphone, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear with the primary sensor being a 48MP Sony IMX586 lens coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. For shooting selfies, there is a dual punch-hole camera in the front which has a 32MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary sensor.