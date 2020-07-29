Bharti Airtel Focused on Adding High Value Customers

Bharti Airtel stands at second place in the telecom services market in India. Even though Reliance Jio is ahead of Airtel in terms of subscriber base, Airtel is ahead of Jio in providing higher bandwidth. Bharti Airtel offers quite expensive plans compared to Jio, but then it has its reasons. The telco wants to acquire high-value customers and keep on retaining them by providing high-quality services. Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal said that the company is focused on acquiring high-value customers especially in the micro-markets of the country.

Bharti Airtel Focusing on Providing Digital Services

Mittal noted that the last quarter of the year was very challenging both for the financial and health wellbeing of society. He said that telecom services are really important in fueling the economy of the country. Airtel is focusing a lot on its digital services at the moment.

As per a report from ET Telecom, Vittal shared that the tariff hike that took place back in December has had a great deal of impact on the company in a good way. The tariff hike just proved how high quality and resilient customers of the telco are.

During the year, Bharti Airtel added 50 million new 4G customers. Along with that average revenue per customer (ARPU) also increased from Rs 123 to Rs 154. Not only with the mobile connections, but Bharti Airtel also witnessed a strong addition of customers in its DTH and Broadband services.

To grow their business even further and provide customers with a full service, Vittal said that the telco will be leveraging its One Airtel proposition. As for the enterprise side of the business, Airtel will keep building and strengthening its relationship with other businesses to ensure that their data remains safe and secure.

Vittal shared that one of the goals of Bharti Airtel right now is to expand into rural areas of the country as well. Airtel right has over 280 million mobile customers right now. With that, more than 150 million customers are now using Airtel Thanks, Wynk Music, and Xstream apps.