WhatsApp Calls Now Available for Select Web Users

WhatsApp has been working on bringing voice calling support to its Web/Desktop clients for a while now. And it seems to be finally happening. Few WhatsApp users have spotted voice and video call icons on the Web, and WABetaInfo says it is part of the WhatsApp Beta Calls. This essentially means the feature will be rolled to all the users very soon. Ever since it launched, WhatsApp Web has been one of the most used features on the instant messaging platform. Apart from the standard web client, WhatsApp has desktop apps for macOS and Windows as well. WhatsApp users can scan the QR code and log into Web client or Desktop app.

WhatsApp Voice & Video Calls on Web: How It Works?

It seems like WhatsApp will name the voice & video calling feature on Web/Desktop as ‘WhatsApp Calls,’ and it makes complete sense. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Calls is currently visible to select users, but it is part of the company’s beta testing. Both the voice and video calling buttons are visible on the header of the chat screen on WhatsApp Web. If a user receives video or voice call, a new pop-up window will open with options of accept and decline the call. Once the user attends the call, the pop-up box will display the options of switching to video call, mute the call and end the call.

Similar to standard WhatsApp Web, users are required to keep their mobile phone in which WhatsApp mobile app is installed connected to the internet. Users will only be able to make or receive voice/video calls from WhatsApp Web if their mobile phone is connected to the internet and it communicates with the machine in which the Web version is opened.

As noted, the feature is currently being rolled out to select users, so there are very slim chances of you getting the feature today. We have checked the feature’s availability on our MacBook Air’s both Web and Desktop apps, but it was not available as of this writing.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the company plans to add the group voice and video calling feature to WhatsApp Web. Ever since rolling out WhatsApp Web, the Facebook-owned company did not add any significant features to the platform, which is surprising. So the addition of voice & video calling support will surely attract a lot of users out there. Will you use the calling feature on WhatsApp Web? Let us know by commenting below.