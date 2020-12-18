Vodafone Idea Starts Offering Digital Exclusive Rs 399 Plan to New Users

Vodafone Idea has expanded its online prepaid SIM delivery service in the country. Alongside the expansion, Vi is now offering a new Rs 399 ‘Digital Exclusive’ prepaid plan to the customers who order a SIM card online from the company’s website. The Rs 399 recharge is a unique offering from the brand because the ‘First Recharge (FRC)’ plans offered by Airtel and Vi are priced slightly on the higher side. The FRC plans offered by Vi are Rs 97, Rs 197, Rs 297, Rs 497 and Rs 647. The Rs 399 recharge comes with 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. For the users who purchase a new Vi SIM card by heading over to the company’s offline store will not be eligible for the Rs 399 recharge. Instead, they will be presented with the five other FRCs mentioned above. The telco also says a whopping three lakh customers showed interest in Vi over the last three days.

Vodafone Idea Offering Rs 399 Plan to New MNP/Regular Users

Vi is doing everything possible to grab new customers and also to retain the existing customers. The new effort from the telco is to offer the Rs 399 recharge to new MNP/regular customers as well. The Rs 399 prepaid recharge from Vi is already available for existing customers, and it ships with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 56 days.

That said, telecom operators like Airtel and Vi generally offer five FRCs priced at Rs 97, Rs 197, Rs 297, Rs 497 and Rs 647. And the Rs 399 recharge applies to the users who book a new Vi connection from the company’s website. This is the reason why Vi is calling the plans as ‘Digital Exclusive.’

Besides the Rs 399 plan, the company is also offering Rs 297 recharge for the users who book a new connection online. The Rs 297 pack comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Furthermore, Vi is now delivering new SIM cards to more locations across India. Earlier, the Vi SIM card delivery service was not available in Telangana state, but now, it is available and that too across a majority of PIN codes.

Vodafone Idea also says a total of 3,13,447 customers showed interest in the telco during the last three years. But it did not provide an exact number of connections booked online. Interested customers can head over to Vodafone Idea’s website to book a new connection. Do make a note that the telco is providing new connections to both MNP and regular customers. MNP customers will have to provide their existing mobile number while booking the connection, whereas new customers will be presented to choose a Vi mobile number.