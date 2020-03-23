Vodafone First Recharge Plans for Prepaid Users Start at Rs 97

Highlights Vodafone prepaid plans for new users come in five different options

Telecom operator, Vodafone, currently has wide-range of prepaid plans on offer to existing subscribers. Similar to Bharti Airtel, the UK-based telco also has five prepaid plans for new subscribers who are joining the network. The five First Recharge plans available on Vodafone network are Rs 97, Rs 197, Rs 297, Rs 497 and Rs 649. All these plans are also available for existing users but at slightly lower prices. For example, the Rs 97 FRC can be availed at Rs 45 by existing subscribers. A few days ago, Vodafone introduced Double Data offer on three 1.5GB daily data plans and the same offer is available with Rs 297 prepaid recharge as well. Continue reading to know more about the five first recharge offers available on Vodafone network right now.

Vodafone First Recharge Plans Under Rs 200 Detailed

Under Rs 200, Vodafone is currently providing two First Recharge plans priced at Rs 97 and Rs 197. The Rs 97 FRC is for basic users as it ships with Rs 45 talk time, 100MB of 2G/3G/4G data and all the calls will be charged at one paise per second. It also comes with 28 days of service validity.

Next up, we have the Rs 197 FRC that offers a user unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 2GB of data, 300 SMSes and Vodafone Play subscription for 28 days. After 28 days, users will either have to recharge either All Rounder plans or unlimited combo plans to keep their account active.

Vodafone First Recharge Plans Under Rs 500 Detailed

Moving on, Vodafone has a Rs 297 First Recharge which is currently offering Double Data benefit to the subscribers. The Rs 297 FRC ships with 1.5GB+1.5GB (3GB) data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Do make a note that the Double Data offer is a limited period one. Also, Vodafone is running the same Double Data offer on three prepaid plans- Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599.

Another Vodafone First Recharge available under Rs 500 is Rs 497 plan. This FRC comes with benefits like 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling for 56 days. Both the Rs 297 and Rs 497 plans offer Vodafone Play subscription which also bundles ZEE5 subscription.

Vodafone First Recharge Plan of Rs 647 Detailed

Lastly, we have the premium and long-term Vodafone First Recharge of Rs 647. The telco is offering benefits like unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 84 days from the date of recharge. It also ships with Vodafone Play subscription.