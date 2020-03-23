Redmi K30 Pro Price Leaked Online Suggest It Will Not Be Cheaper After All

The Redmi K30 Pro will be a flagship smartphone, so it will arrive in multiple variants and the price could start at 3699 Yuan

By March 23rd, 2020 AT 9:59 AM
    Highlights
    • Xiaomi says the Redmi K30 Pro will have a 60Hz screen
    • New rumour says the Redmi K30 Pro will start at 3699 Yuan in China
    • The Redmi K30 Pro will also arrive in a Zoom Edition

    Redmi K30 Pro will go official in China tomorrow with some high-end specs on board. The K30 Pro is confirmed to have specs like Snapdragon 865 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 60Hz AMOLED screen and more. Last week, Redmi confirmed that it would use a 60Hz panel on the K30 Pro and the news disappointed a lot of users. However, tipsters pointed out that the move to use a 60Hz screen could be to reduce the costs. In fact, several other rumours on Chinese microblogging portal Weibo indicated that the Redmi K30 Pro would be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 chipset. The price may have started at 2999 Yuan for the base variant in China, but a new report from IT Home, says the handset will start at 3699 Yuan (approx. Rs 39,705). Prices of three Redmi K30 Pro variants was leaked online.

    Redmi K30 Pro: Check Leaked Prices

    The Redmi K30 Pro will be a flagship smartphone, so it will arrive in multiple variants. The leaked price of the 8GB+128GB Redmi K30 Pro will be 3699 Yuan (approx. Rs 39,705). As rumours say, Redmi will be launching a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition which will start at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 42,500) for the 8GB+128GB storage model. That said, these may not be the starting prices of the Redmi K30 Pro. Multiple rumours in the past hinted the K30 Pro would be launched with a base of 6GB RAM.

    So the 6GB+128GB model might cost 3299 Yuan or 3499 Yuan in China. Having said that, the Indian pricing of K30 Pro will surely be on the higher side. And yes, the K30 Pro will offer 5G support out of the box in China.

    Redmi K30 Pro: What We Know So Far

    The Redmi K30 Pro will go official on March 24 in China. The handset will sport a 6.67-inch notch-less Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen made by Samsung with 60Hz refresh rate. Underneath, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. We might see a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear side, followed by a single pop-up selfie camera. The K30 Pro is also said to come with 33W fast charging and a beefy 4700mAh battery. Official specifications and the pricing of K30 Pro will be available tomorrow.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    Nikhil

    Should be costing around 30-32K not more than that. Delay the Indian launch for these price tags.

    Ashish

    Off Topic
    Trai and telecom ministry should direct telecom companies at least not the stop incoming facility on numbers which are unable to reachage due to on going lockdown, senior citizens and lower segment of society are not tech savvy to recharge online.
    In this difficult times it’s necessary to stay connected with loved one.

