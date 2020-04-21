WhatsApp Rolls Out 8 Participants Support for Group Calls

Highlights WhatsApp now allows users to have a group call with eight participants

The feature is currently available to only beta users of Android and iOS

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the feature globally very soon

WhatsApp is adding support for more than four participants in a group call. The latest beta versions of WhatsApp for both Android and iOS are allowing up to eight participants in a single group call- be it a voice or video call. The Facebook-owned company was spotted testing the feature very recently and it is surprising to see the rollout happening this fast. That said, WhatsApp is adding the feature to only beta versions now. After testing, the company will add the same to stable versions of iOS and Android. It is said that WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.20.132 and iOS beta app version 2.20.50.25 will offer the feature. With the addition of more participants support, WhatsApp is looking to take on other video calling apps like Zoom and Google Meet.

WhatsApp Takes On Zoom and Google Meet

WhatsApp rolled out group voice/video calling feature at the end of 2018, but the company disappointed a lot of users by just providing up to four participants support. During the lockdown period in India and several other countries, a lot of citizens are working from home due to which the usage of apps like Zoom and Google Meet saw a major spike.

Now, WhatsApp is looking to take on its rival platforms as it is already rolling out up to eight participants support in a group video or voice call. As noted, Android users running WhatsApp Beta version 2.20.132 will be able to use the new feature, whereas iOS users should be on the beta version- 2.20.50.25.

We have checked for the feature’s availability on our Redmi K20 Pro running the latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.20.133), but the feature isn’t available yet. However, WABetaInfo says the feature will be available to all the beta users with the latest version as WhatsApp is rolling it out gradually. You can reinstall WhatsApp to get the feature right away.