Bharti Airtel Minimum Recharge Plans for Prepaid Users Offer 28 Days of Service Validity

Highlights Bharti Airtel is currently offering three minimum recharge plans starting at Rs 45

These plans ship with 28 days of service validity

All the three plans also offer rate cutter pack for voice calls

Bharti Airtel introduced the minimum recharge scheme back in October 2018. As part of the scheme, Airtel is making mandatory to every subscriber to recharge a valid prepaid pack to get service validity. For the unaware, service validity allows prepaid subscribers to either receive incoming or make outgoing calls or doing any other activity on their prepaid SIM card. At the same time, the telco has introduced ‘Minimum Recharge Plans‘ or ‘Smart Recharge Plans‘ to avoid subscribers disconnecting their SIM card. These Smart Recharge plans come in extremely handy to the users who are not willing to spend at least Rs 149 on an unlimited combo plan from Airtel. Since the tariff revision in December 2019, Airtel is offering three minimum recharge plans to prepaid users at a starting price of just Rs 45. Continue reading to know more about the same minimum recharge plans in detail.

Airtel Minimum Recharge or Smart Recharge Plans Detailed

Unlike Vodafone which is flooding the market with a lot of minimum recharge plans, Bharti Airtel has just three of them. The plans in question are Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79. Starting with the Rs 45 Smart Recharge pack, it is the most basic one with no talk time or data benefit. Instead, the Rs 45 recharge offers a user 28 days of service validity and all the voice calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second.

As for text messages, they will be charged at Re 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD.

Moving onto the Rs 45 Smart Recharge, it ships with Rs 38.52 talk time, 100MB of data and 28 days of service validity. Lastly, we have the Rs 79 Smart Recharge plan that offers a user Rs 64 talk time, 200MB of 2G/3G/4G data and 28 days of service validity. Voice calls on the Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans will be charged at 60 paise per minute.

Service Validity is Key for Every Airtel Prepaid User

For the unaware, Bharti Airtel users will have to take care of their service validity, otherwise, their prepaid number will not be able to receive incoming calls also. Service Validity can be availed by getting any of the Smart Recharge packs or by choosing unlimited combo plans which begin at Rs 149 on Airtel network.

If any Airtel prepaid user fails to recharge after their current plan’s expiry, then the user will not be able to make outgoing calls and all the incoming calls will also be stopped after seven days. Up to May 3, Bharti Airtel has extended prepaid account validity of the low-income users who are unable to avail recharges during the lockdown period in India.

The Minimum Recharge or Smart Recharge plans will be really helpful to the subscribers who are looking to just keep their Airtel prepaid mobile number active or using the number for just incoming calling purpose.