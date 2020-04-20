PUBG Mobile Latest Update to Bring New Changes to Miramar Map

One of the most anticipated PUBG Mobile latest update is going to be out very soon with a new Miramar 2.0 map

By April 20th, 2020 AT 9:12 PM
    Highlights
    • The update size is expected to be 2GB
    • Release date of the update is April 24, 2020
    • Sanhok to have new changes as well

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the most loved mobile games around the world. Tencent, the company which develops the game, has been rolling out updates on regular intervals to keep people hooked to the game. People love the game so much that PUBG Mobile has started sending out notifications for the excessive time that they are spending on the game. But that’s all good for Tencent, the company just rolled out its Arctic mode and now it is back with yet another update. The PUBG Mobile upcoming update is going to bring changes to the Miramar map. This update is named 0.18.0. The update will likely be available in both for Apple App Store and Google Play Store at the same time.

    PubG Mobile New Update Size and Release Date 

    The reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile new update will be rolled out to the players on April 24, 2020. The latest update of the game is going to bring a new map, Miramar 2.0. As the name suggests, the update will be an upgrade to the existing map with new features and visual changes. It is said that after the update, the map will have a racing ramp, vending machine, water city, and Golden Mirado. All of these updates are likely to get the players keen on playing the Miramar 2.0 for a change from the game’s most popular map Erangel.

    New Safety Scramble Mode To Be Launched as Well

    The update is also going to introduce players with the new safety scramble mode in Evoground mode. Players who have access to the beta version of the game – 0.18.0 already know what the mode is. Many say that the new mode is quite similar to the Bluehole Mode in PC. There will also be an update in the Sanhok map which will get a new Jungle Adventure Guide Book. There will be a new results screen as well, along with new achievements in the achievements section. Lastly, the training mode is going to get a new social function dubbed cheer park. The expected size of the latest update is around 2GB.

    

    

