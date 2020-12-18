Telecom Network Gear Might be Sourced from Chinese Vendors Upon a Condition

Since the time border tension between India and China have increased, the government has been trying to push Chinese products and companies out of the Indian market

By December 18th, 2020 AT 12:27 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    telecom-network-gear-chinese-vendors-zte-huawei

    Since the time border tensions between India and China increased, the government has been trying to push Chinese products and companies out of the Indian market. Supporting that move, telecom operators of the country have been actively removing the Chinese gear and equipment from their network. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) has no plans of awarding or renewing any contracts for ZTE or Huawei. The government hasn’t explicitly put the Chinese vendors in the ‘no-trust’ list yet, but it is going to release a list regarding the same information soon — more details on the story ahead.

    Chinese Vendors Might be Able to Supply Up to 30% of the Network Gear

    As per an ET Telecom report, once the Chinese vendors ZTE and Huawei are removed from the Indian telecom space, it would become 5% to 10% more expensive for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) to procure telecom gear from the other trust-worthy vendors.

    The higher cost of procurement won’t be a burden for the operators since the upcoming tariff hike would more than cover for it. It is expected the both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea can gain up to 20% higher average revenue per user (ARPU) in the financial year 2021-22 with the help of higher ARPUs.

    However, it might still be possible that the government doesn’t go all guns out blazing on the Chinese vendors. There is a distinct possibility of them being able to provide up to 30% of the network gear used by the telecom operators in India.

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the deputy national security advisor are going to be discussing the list of trust-worthy vendors through which Indian operators can buy their network gear or equipment. The list is expected to be out soon.

    Even though the list might not mention the Chinese vendors as trust-worthy, it might still allow them to contribute up to 30% of the network gear. However, this 30% gear won’t come under the critical equipment category.

    For a network to operate, there are two types of telecom gear or equipment required, one is critical and one is supplementary. The critical gear is used for the brain of the network whereas the supplementary gear is used for building and supporting the network’s functioning. Thus, the government might just allow the Indian telcos to source up to 30% of their non-critical network equipment from non-trustworthy vendors.

    Such a move would let the operators keep working with ZTE and Huawei in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Telecom Network Gear Might be Sourced from Chinese Vendors Upon a Condition

    Since the time border tensions between India and China increased, the government has been trying to push Chinese products and...

    module-4-img

    Android 11 Update for OnePlus 7 & 7T Series Delayed

    OnePlus already pushed the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update to its current flagship smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Calls Now Available for Select Web Users

    WhatsApp has been working on bringing voice calling support to its Web/Desktop clients for a while now. And it seems...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp to Soon Offer Health Insurance and Micro-Pension Products in India

    module-4-img

    Qualcomm and Google Collaborate to Enhance Project Treble and Provide 4 Years of OS Updates

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Broadband Plans Offer OTT Benefits Worth Up to Rs 1,800: Everything You Should Know

    module-4-img

    Next Round of Spectrum Auction in India to Take Place by March 2021, COAI Welcomes the Move