Vodafone Idea Continues to Deliver Higher Voice Quality, Airtel Rating Dips in December



Vodafone Idea, the third largest wireless operator in India continued to receive higher voice quality ratings as compared to its rivals, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. According to the data updated by Trai on its MyCall portal on Monday, Idea retained its top spot with the operator receiving an 4.9 average voice quality rating in December. The data released by Trai on its MyCall portal is said to be generated using the Trai MyCall Application. Trai said that the data on its MyCall Portal highlights the voice call quality feedback provided by the users on its application.

BSNL and Vodafone Register Marginally Lower Rating in December

According to the Trai data, Idea received an 4.9 average indoor and outdoor call quality rating on the scale of one to five in December. The operator is also said to have received an 97.59% satisfactory rating in the month. In November, Idea received an identical 4.9 average voice quality rating with the operator recording an average indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 4.9 and 4.8 respectively.

Vodafone retained its second spot on the Trai charts with the operator receiving an average 4.3 voice quality rating in December. The operator with an 87.68% satisfactory rating in December is said to have received an average 4.4 indoor call quality rating and a 3.6 average outdoor call quality rating. Vodafone in the previous month received a 4.6 average voice quality rating.

Similar to Vodafone, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also received a marginally lower rating in December as compared to the previous month. The state-run operator received an average 3.9 voice quality rating in December while BSNL in the previous month recorded an 4.1 average rating. Further, the operator recorded an average indoor call quality rating of 3.8 and an outdoor call quality rating of 4.3 in December. BSNL also received a 76.58% satisfactory rating in the month.

Jio Improves Voice Quality Rating in December

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India registered an 3.9 average voice quality rating in December, identical rating to the state-run operator. In the previous month, the largest wireless operator in India recorded an 3.8 average voice quality rating. According to the Trai data, Reliance Jio recorded an 77.81% satisfactory rating in December with the operator registering an average indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 3.9.

Bharti Airtel, the second largest wireless operator in India recorded a noticeable drop in voice quality rating in December. The Trai data highlights that the operator recorded an 3.1 average voice quality rating in the month as compared to the 3.8 average voice quality rating it received in November. Further, the operator is said to have recorded an average indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 3.1 in December. The second largest wireless operator in India also recorded a 59.46% satisfactory rating in the month as compared to the 75.21% rating it received in November.