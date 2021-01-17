Bharti Airtel Broadband Plans: 3.3TB Data per Month, 1 Gbps Speeds and Free OTT Subscriptions

Bharti Airtel is currently the second-largest operator in both the telecom and broadband markets. While Reliance Jio is currently leading the subscriber base market in the telecom sector, BSNL has been the leader in the wired broadband segment for several years now. After a tough 2-3 years, Airtel is now doing a very decent job in both the markets. In recent months, Bharti Airtel added more than double wireless subscribers than Jio, whereas the company’s wired broadband user base is growing steadily. At the end of October 2020, Airtel Xstream Fiber had 2.67 million subscribers under its belt. The last revision of Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans is helping the Internet Service Provider (ISP) gain new customers at a decent pace. Right now, Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans start at just Rs 499 and offering speeds up to 1 Gbps along with unlimited data (3.3TB) benefit.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Broadband Plan in 2021: Check Benefits

The Bharti Airtel broadband plans or Airtel Xstream Fiber plans start at Rs 499. It is a basic broadband plan with benefits of 40 Mbps download & upload speeds, 3.3TB FUP limit and unlimited voice calling to any network within India. The voice calling service is being offered by the company’s landline service. Customers will also get free access to Airtel Xstream App subscription, Wynk Music subscription with unlimited downloads option and free access to Shaw Academy course. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions.

Bharti Airtel Rs 799 Broadband Plan in 2021: Check Benefits

The Bharti Airtel 799 or Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 plan is a step up from the Rs 499 broadband plan. It comes with 100 Mbps speeds, unlimited data with 3.3TB FUP limit per month and unlimited voice calling benefit. Similar to the Rs 499 Airtel Xstream Fiber, this plan also comes with Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy free subscription. Again, Airtel is not offering any OTT subscriptions with this broadband plan.

Interested customers can also avail the Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999 by paying Rs 1,500 security deposit. Along with the box, the first-month recharge will be provided to the customer by the company, and it is an HD pack.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Broadband Plan in 2021: Check Benefits

Third on the list, we have the Rs 999 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan. This plan is termed as ‘Best Seller’ by Airtel itself. Benefits of this plan include 200 Mbps speeds, unlimited voice calling and unlimited data (3.3TB limit). It is also the first plan in Airtel Xstream Fiber portfolio to ship with free OTT subscriptions. Again, customers can avail an Xstream Box worth by paying Rs 1,500 security deposit.

The free OTT subscriptions include Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. In addition to these, other subscriptions include Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1,499 Broadband Plan in 2021: Check Benefits

The Rs 1,499 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan is one of the best broadband plans available in the country right now. It comes with 300 Mbps speeds, unlimited calling and 3.3TB FUP limit. Similar to the Rs 999 Xstream Fiber plan, this plan also comes with the same OTT subscriptions, and the same basic benefits of Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Bharti Airtel Rs 3,999 Broadband Plan in 2021: Check Benefits

The premium plan in Airtel Xstream Fiber portfolio is the 1 Gbps plan that costs Rs 3,999 per month. Benefits include 1 Gbps speeds, free voice calling and 3.3TB FUP limit. Users will also get the option to choose Airtel Xstream Box by paying Rs 1,500 security deposit. And the OTT subscriptions include Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Just a couple of days ago, Airtel announced that the Rs 3,999 Xstream Fiber broadband plan now comes with a free 4×4 Wi-Fi router to allow customers to enjoy the 1 Gbps speeds.

Airtel Xstream Fiber OTT Subscriptions: Terms and Conditions

Talking about the terms and conditions of the OTT subscriptions offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber plans, there a total of three of them. Users can redeem the Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 and Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 via the Airtel Thanks app. However, the ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999 will be available to those customers who also purchase the Xstream Box by paying Rs 1,500 security deposit.

As mentioned above, all the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come with an option to get the free Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999 by paying a security deposit of Rs 1,500.

Other terms and conditions include a Rs 1,000 installation fee if the customers choose the plans for one month. This security deposit will be waived off on three, six months and one-year plans.