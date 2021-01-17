Minimum Broadband Internet Speed Required for Streaming Videos Online

Users need different minimum downloading speeds for different streaming platforms and different kind of video quality

By January 17th, 2021 AT 1:30 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    minimum-broadband-internet-speed-required-streaming

    Fiber broadband technology has changed the way users consume content online. Downloading and uploading any large file has become easier and faster. Users can stream content in full-HD and even 4K quality without facing buffering issues. But some people get confused about which broadband plan is apt or sufficient for them to stream content in high-quality. Being confused, they often end up taking a broadband plan which they don’t really need. That is why today, we will tell you about the minimum broadband internet speed that you require for streaming online to choose the right plan for yourself.

    Minimum Speed that You Require for Streaming Online

    The recommended speed for streaming anything in 480p standard definition (SD) is 3 Mbps. But if you want to stream content in 720p or 1080p, the minimum speed you require is 5 Mbps. Further, for streaming in 4K, the minimum speed recommended is 25 Mbps. However, one thing you should keep in mind is you will require a higher speed than what is mentioned above if there are multiple devices connected to the same network. This is because the speed gets distributed between the devices when connected to a single Wi-Fi network.

    Let’s take a look at specific platforms and see what the minimum speed required for each of them is. Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms and has millions of subscribers in India. With Netflix, the minimum speed required for watching content seamlessly depends on video quality. For SD videos, the minimum speed recommended is 3 Mbps, 5 Mbps for HD videos, and 25 Mbps for streaming ultra HD videos. The Netflix Help Center suggests that 0.5 Mbps speed is enough to start the video, but streaming with speed lesser than 1.5 Mbps will lead to poor quality streaming.

    With YouTube, the minimum speed required is a little lesser than compared to Netflix. For streaming content in SD quality, Google recommends that 1 Mbps downloading speed is enough. Full-HD videos require a minimum downloading speed of 4 Mbps, and users can watch ultra HD videos with a minimum speed of 15 Mbps.

    But if it is a 4K live stream that you want to join, you will require a minimum broadband speed of 25 Mbps. This is what you should remember the next time you are choosing a broadband plan for yourself. Ideally, a 50 Mbps or 100 Mbps (if there are multiple devices in the network) plan is more than enough for streaming needs.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Minimum Broadband Internet Speed Required for Streaming Videos Online

    Fiber broadband technology has changed the way users consume content online. Downloading and uploading any large file has become easier...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Broadband Plans: 3.3TB Data per Month, 1 Gbps Speeds and Free OTT Subscriptions

    Bharti Airtel is currently the second-largest operator in both the telecom and broadband markets. While Reliance Jio is currently leading...

    module-4-img

    Will You Purchase a Mid-Range 5G Smartphone Now? Let’s Talk

    5G launch in India is still far away, but smartphone brands started launching mid-range 5G-enabled smartphones. The first mid-range 5G...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro With In-Canal Fit and ANC Launched in India, Check Price

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Plan Offers 4×4 Wi-Fi Router, Unlimited Data and More

    module-4-img

    These Are the Most Popular Broadband Plans from ACT Fibernet in Major Cities

    module-4-img

    Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19