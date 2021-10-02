WhatsApp Aggressively Pushing New Features?

Facebook-owned social media-giant, WhatsApp is aggressively pushing new features to its application for retaining user attention. While it is the king of social media, it still needs to stay ahead of the curve when compared to Signal and Telegram. Multiple new features have become a part of the platform in the last few months. Some of the features came directly from other Facebook-owned applications such as Messenger and Instagram. WhatsApp is soon expected to bring multi-device support as well. However, there are still some areas where the application can improve rapidly.

Areas Where WhatsApp Can Excel

Areas, where Telegram excels, can be looked at by WhatsApp. First of all, it would have been good if users could send large files up to 1GB at least. According to a Lifewire report, Telegram users can share files up to 2GB in size with other users. This WhatsApp users can’t do even at the verge of 2022 which is a shame.

Further, just the additional features that users get in Telegram. Users can even customise the colours inside the application which keeps the experience fresh. It would have been great if it was there in WhatsApp too.

At the same time, lesser options, lesser customisation also does one thing for people - it relieves them from the stress of making constant choices. This is a good thing for users who don’t want much but just a seamless texting experience. There’s no doubt that WhatsApp will be levelling up its game in the coming time to compete heavily with Telegram and Signal. One area where WhatsApp will have to again gain the trust of its users is privacy. A lot of reports and news around the company sharing data with third-party companies was making rounds on the internet earlier this year. It will be worth looking at the strategy that WhatsApp comes up with in the near future.