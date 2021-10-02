Airtel 300 Mbps Broadband Plan Brings a Lot to the Table

Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom operators in India. At the same time, the telco has built a very strong business around the broadband segment. Airtel Xstream Fiber, a broadband arm of Bharti Airtel, is already one of the biggest fiber internet service providers (ISPs) in India. Bharti Airtel offers multiple plans to the users to choose from. If there’s one plan that has caught the eyes of a lot of professionals, it is the Rs 1,499 plan. If you are someone who is looking to get a high speed 300 Mbps broadband plan or a super-high-speed internet plan, this one is for you.

Decoding Bharti Airtel’s 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1,499. The telco doesn’t change the price of the plan from circle to circle. One thing that’s great about Airtel’s services, from my personal experience, is consistency. The network uptime is excellent. There are maintenance blocks, but those are very rare, maybe twice or thrice a year for a few hours.

Airtel offers users 3.3TB or 3,333GB fair usage policy (FUP) data with the plan. It is worth noting that the speed offered to the users is uniform. You get the same download as well as upload speeds with this plan.

Further, Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling benefits. There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits included as well. The OTT benefits are - Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year, and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Bharti Airtel also allows the users to get the Xstream Box by paying a one-time completely refundable fee of Rs 1,500. The total cost would be something around Rs 2,000 because there will also be a DTH pack included so that the STB can stay active.

Airtel has listed this plan for ‘professionals’. Note that this doesn’t mean that you can’t take this plan if you are not a professional in some field. The thing is, 300 Mbps plans aren’t required by everyone. But if you are someone who needs it, this plan from Bharti Airtel can be a top choice for you. It is not just the benefits that you get with the plan, but also the quality and the reassurance from the company after you have purchased the plan. Airtel will install the connection free for you and also provide a router without any additional costs if you meet certain criteria.