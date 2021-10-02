BSNL Heavy Data Prepaid Plans You Can Consider Now

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has some of the best-prepaid plans under its belt. Even though the telco doesn’t have 4G networks throughout the country, you can consider its prepaid plans because of the kind of benefits they come with. BSNL is in the process to upgrade to 4G from legacy networks and it should happen in some time. For now, here are some of the heavy data prepaid plans from the state-run telco that you can purchase today.

BSNL Heavy Data Prepaid Plans

BSNL offers a Rs 187 plan to the users for 28 days. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and offers users 2GB daily data. After the daily data is consumed, the speed for the user drops to 80 Kbps.

Then there is the STV 499 that comes with 90 days of validity. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day, and 2GB daily data just like the Rs 187 plan. However, BSNL also bundles the additional benefits of Zing and BSNL tunes with this plan.

One of the heaviest data plans provided by any of the telcos is from BSNL. This plan is ‘STV_WFH_599’. It costs Rs 599 and offers users 5GB of daily data. After the users have consumed the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data provided by the plan, the internet speed for them drops to 80 Kbps. This plan also offers users 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. There are additional benefits of Zing and users can also consume unlimited amounts of data between 12 AM and 5 AM without affecting their FUP data for the day. This plan’s validity is 84 days.

It is worth noting that none of the private telecom operators including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio offer such a plan to their customers. It will be interesting to see them try though.