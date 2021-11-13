Xiaomi Might Rebrand Redmi Note 11 5G for Indian Market as Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi launched three new devices in Redmi Note 11 series earlier this year out of which one was Redmi Note 11 5G in China. The device was also launched globally by the makers in Europe and other global markets branded as Poco M4 Pro 5G. However, the device was not launched in the Indian market. The recent reports and speculations may answer the reason behind that. According to the leaks, Redmi Note 11 5G will be launched in India but will be rebranded as Note 11T 5G. Here’s all we know about the device’s specs, price, and availability.

Expected Specifications of Redmi Note 11T 5G

The upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the successor of the company’s Redmi Note 10T 5G which was released earlier in 2021. The specifications of the device are similar to that of Note 11 5G launched in China. The handset will operate on MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The device will be backed by a 5000mAh powerful battery which will also be supported by a 33W fast charging technology. If the reports are true, the RAM and storage for Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature multiple options such as 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

The display of the upcoming handset will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD and will support a 90Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punched designed front camera for a selfie will have a 16MP sensor. On the other hand, the dual-camera setup will feature a main camera of 50MP which will be complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Availability and Price of Redmi Note 11T 5G

Even though there has been no official announcement regarding the launch date of the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, if the leaks are to be believed, the device will enter the Indian markets on November 30th. There are three speculated color options that will be available for Indian users which are Matte Black, Stardust White, and Aquamarine Blue. Moreover, the rumored price for the Xiaomi’s latest is expected to start from Rs 15,999 and more details are expected as the launch date approaches.