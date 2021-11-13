Vodafone Idea Strengthening B2B Operations, Hiring New People

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is looking at the future and strengthening its Business-to-Business (B2B) arm called Vi Business. Formerly known as Vodafone Idea Business Services, Vi Business focuses on delivering and fulfilling the needs of enterprise customers. Vodafone Idea is currently looking to hire people for the ‘Segment & Content Marketing’ role, which will be a full-time job categorised as entry-level in nature.

In a LinkedIn post, the company has mentioned the job would require people to drive content-based differentiation and segment based engagement programs to influence customer buying behaviours across industries and segments.

The responsibility of the person would involve making content that would reach and engage new buyers. Vodafone Idea has mentioned that the desired skills and experience required is that the applicant should be familiar with content marketing, marketing, social media, telecom marketing, content management, digital marketing, and B2B marketing.

Vodafone Idea is currently accepting applications for the same through its LinkedIn profile. The pay range is unavailable at the moment. Interested candidates can visit the LinkedIn profile of the company to understand the job and its requirements in detail.

Vodafone Idea Realises the Potential of B2B

With businesses and the world turning digital, telecom services aren’t just limited to the basic internet and calling needs of regular consumers. Even businesses need internet connectivity and that too in a different scale, different manner, and capacity. With 5G coming by 2023, the role of B2B services and revenues would grow further everywhere in the world.

Vi Business already provides multiple services, including Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, connectivity, security, cloud, and communications, to enterprises across India. But the reach of Vi Business is fairly limited, and it would require a strong content marketing team behind the scenes to change that. Vodafone Idea actively investing in hiring new people to do better jobs is a good sign for the company and the telecom sector of India.