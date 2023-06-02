Sweden’s Ericsson Backs EU-US Agreement on AI, 6G, and Quantum Technology

Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications company, has expressed its support for the recently announced agreement between the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) on various technology areas. The agreement, covering fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), 6G, online platforms, and quantum technology, was unveiled following a ministerial meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council held in Lulea, Sweden, under the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Commitment to Emerging Technologies

The President and CEO of Ericsson welcomed the joint commitment to emerging and future technologies, emphasizing their role in driving national and regional economic growth. As an R&D-led company, Ericsson says it is ready to play a responsible and central role in deepening cooperation within the EU-US Trade and Technology Council to ensure that both the EU and the US, along with their initiative partners, can benefit from technological advancements.

Ericsson's CEO also highlighted Ericsson's dedication to ensuring that partners and customers worldwide, including those in the EU and the US, can engage with and reap the benefits of the current technological advances enabled by Ericsson's 5G and 5G Standalone solutions.

Important for 6G Research

Sweden's Foreign Trade Minister told Swedish media that an agreement had been reached on 6G research within the framework of cooperation between the EU and the US, which is particularly important for companies like Ericsson.

Key Figures at Ministerial Meeting

Senior political figures from both delegations led the discussions at the ministerial meeting, including the US Secretary of State, US Secretary of Commerce, European Commission Executive Vice Presidents, US Trade Representative, and European Commissioner.

The EU and the US issued a joint statement emphasizing the central role of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council in the transatlantic partnership.

Joint Statement on Deepening Cooperation

"Given the rapid pace of technological developments, the European Union and the United States are committed to deepening our cooperation on technology issues, including artificial intelligence (AI), 6G, online platforms and quantum," the joint statement said.

"We are committed to make the most of the potential of emerging technologies, while at the same time limiting the challenges they pose to universal human rights and shared democratic values.

"In this context, we seek to continue advancing the principles presented in the Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI), together with like-minded partners. The European Union and the United States share a commitment to develop our workforces with the skills to spur the next wave of economic growth," said the joint statement.

The agreement signifies a significant step forward in transatlantic collaboration on technology and sets the stage for further advancements in AI, 6G, online platforms, and quantum technology.

With Ericsson's support and expertise, the EU and the US are poised to unlock the potential of these emerging technologies while upholding fundamental principles and fostering economic growth.