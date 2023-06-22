Verizon Expands 5G Ultra Wideband Coverage to South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas

Verizon, the US telecommunications company, has announced the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network in several cities across South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. The deployment of this advanced network technology will provide residents with faster speeds and increased capacity for their mobile devices, transforming the way they connect and communicate.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband across South Dakota

In South Dakota, visitors to the iconic Mount Rushmore and residents of Three Forks can now experience the benefits of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Similarly, customers in Pine Ridge, Aberdeen, and Parkston will also have access to Verizon's lightning-fast 5G service for the first time. This expansion brings the power and performance of the 5G network to these regions.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband across Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, residents across Lawton, Chickasha, Pryor, Oilton, Rush Springs, Dibble, and Geronimo can now take advantage of Verizon's award-winning 5G network.

Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Texas

Texas residents across Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Memphis, Bangs, Granite Shoals, Monahans, Cleburne, Granbury, Annona, Kaufman, Sherman, Bells, Denison, Collinsville, Mineral Wells, Wichita Falls, Ennis, Jacksonville, Weatherford, and Terrel Texas can now access higher speeds and greater capacity through Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Unleashing the Potential of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon says its 5G Ultra Wideband network allows people to accomplish tasks that were previously only possible when connected to their home internet service. From downloading huge documents and streaming movies in high definition to playing graphics-intensive games and conducting video calls with superior audio and video quality, Verizon's 5G technology revolutionizes mobile connectivity.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Spectrum

According to Verizon, these deployments utilize Verizon's recently acquired C-band spectrum, enabling the company to deliver 5G Ultra Wideband with up to 100 MHz of bandwidth in multiple markets.

Furthermore, Verizon plans to add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum becomes available, ensuring exceptional speed and capacity for its customers. This additional bandwidth is expected to be accessible by the end of the year.

Cell Sites with Fiber Connections

To support the increased data traffic resulting from the addition of 5G service in these regions, Verizon has upgraded the fibre optic cable links in many cell sites. This upgrade allows the fibre connections to carry ten times the amount of data, ensuring a seamless and efficient network experience for users.

Verizon's expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband coverage to South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas represents a significant step forward in delivering advanced connectivity to residents and visitors.