Telia Demonstrates 5G SA Network Slicing With Norwegian Armed Forces

Telia Norge and the Norwegian Armed Forces have partnered to establish a 5G standalone core network with a separate dial for the Armed Forces. According to the statement, this is the first time that a 5G standalone core network has been deployed for the military in Norway.









5G SA Network Slicing

Telia stated that the new network will enable the Armed Forces to take advantage of the advanced capabilities of 5G, such as disk sharing, virtual private mobile networks, and extremely low latency. This will be essential for a variety of military applications, such as command and control, situational awareness, emergency communication and remote operations.

The demonstration was announced on Wednesday by the director of the corporate market in Telia Norway and the radio system architect at the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency.

"For several years, we have worked on securing both 4G and 5G for military use in close cooperation with the operators. Where 4G was a "one size fits all" technology, 5G gives us far more opportunities to adapt the mobile network to military use," says the radio system architect at Defense Materiel.

"Through several pilots, we have tested both private 5G networks and disk sharing, but this is the first time we are testing services in an isolated military network disk inside a commercial mobile network," the architect continues.

The new network is said to enable the Armed Forces to take advantage of the latest 5G technologies, which will improve their situational awareness and decision-making capabilities. Telia announced that the network is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.

Benefits of the new network

According to the statement, the new 5G network will provide the Norwegian Armed Forces with a number of benefits, including:

Improved security: The network is separated from other traffic in the commercial network, which makes it more secure.

The network is separated from other traffic in the commercial network, which makes it more secure. Increased flexibility: The network can be adapted to the Armed Forces' specific needs.

The network can be adapted to the Armed Forces' specific needs. Enhanced capabilities: The network supports advanced 5G features, such as disk sharing and virtual private mobile networks.

The network supports advanced 5G features, such as disk sharing and virtual private mobile networks. Improved situational awareness: The network can be used to collect and share data in real time, which will improve the Armed Forces' situational awareness.

The network can be used to collect and share data in real time, which will improve the Armed Forces' situational awareness. Reduced costs: The network is more efficient than older networks, which will save the Armed Forces money.

"In the winter of 2022, the Norwegian Armed Forces again chose Telia and Telia-owned Phonero as the main supplier of fixed and mobile telephony services after a major tendering competition," said Telia.

"We will be the first in Norway with a national 5G network and are putting a lot of resources into developing a secure, reliable and robust mobile network that will benefit all our customers," added Telia Norway.

According to the statement, Telia was the first in Norway to launch private mobile networks for companies, industry and public enterprises in spring 2021. This partnership between Telia and the Norwegian Armed Forces is a significant development that will help to improve the security and efficiency of the Norwegian Armed Forces' communications infrastructure.