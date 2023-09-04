EdgeCore Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber Connectivity to Silicon Valley Data Center

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure has teamed up with Zayo to bolster connectivity options at its Silicon Valley data center campus. This collaboration ensures fast, scalable, and future-ready connectivity for businesses in the digital era.

Highlights

  • EdgeCore partners with Zayo for diversified data center connectivity.
  • Zayo's Tier-1 fiber network with 200+ IP PoPs benefits EdgeCore customers.
  • Scalable infrastructure supports growing bandwidth needs and cloud connectivity.

Follow Us

edgecore selects zayo for dark fiber connectivity
EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data centre developer and operator, has announced a partnership with global communications infrastructure provider, Zayo. According to the statement, this collaboration will fortify EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data centre campus, situated in Santa Clara, California, with diverse connectivity options for present and future expansion.

Also Read: EdgeCore Begins Construction on Data Center Campus in Reno, Nevada




Zayo's Global Network

Zayo is said to connect EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data centre campus to its extensive Tier-1 fibre network, which includes over 200 IP points of presence (PoPs) across the United States. EdgeCore said this network connectivity will ensure that its customers have access to fast, reliable, and diverse connectivity options.

Scalable and Future-Ready

Zayo's network infrastructure is built for scalability and future demands. It caters to the evolving needs of EdgeCore's customers, offering support for increasing bandwidth demands, rapid deployment of additional bandwidth, cloud connectivity, and customer end-point connectivity.

Also Read: EdgeCore Expands Its Presence in Northern Virginia

Support for Digital Business Era

As digital technologies like AI continue to grow rapidly, Zayo's partnership with EdgeCore is aimed at providing the necessary infrastructure to meet the increasing bandwidth demands of customers, ensuring they can succeed in the digital business era.

Expanding Data Center Campus

EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data centre campus supports 72 MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space. The campus is designed with a focus on sustainability, as indicated by its LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.

Also Read: Zayo Announces Network Enhancements and Industry-First On-Demand Connectivity Service

Future Partnership Opportunities

According to the statement, the collaboration between EdgeCore and Zayo extends to other markets as well, with both companies expressing their interest in building on this partnership in future EdgeCore markets, such as the expansion of EdgeCore's Phoenix data centre campus in Mesa, Arizona.

Both EdgeCore and Zayo are committed to delivering robust, low-latency connectivity options and future-proofed network infrastructure to meet the ever-evolving demands of businesses.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL - MTNL will be stuck in legal processes for long and won't be able to roll out 4G in…

BSNL, MTNL Sign MoU to Optimise Operations

Rupesh :

The stock price of Vi risen up only because of rumors of something big and positive happening. It started gaining…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Rupesh :

Accept it or not but these things just shows incapability of whole system in India which isn't even effective to…

India's Telecom Department Gets Stricter About SIM Issue Process

Faraz :

I expect Vodafone to announce something as share price went above Rs.10 that is higher than what government bought equity…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Faraz :

What kind of CA did they use.. 100 MHz * 4 (4CA) or 160 + 160 + 80 MHz (3CA)…

Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments