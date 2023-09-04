EdgeCore Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber Connectivity to Silicon Valley Data Center



EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data centre developer and operator, has announced a partnership with global communications infrastructure provider, Zayo. According to the statement, this collaboration will fortify EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data centre campus, situated in Santa Clara, California, with diverse connectivity options for present and future expansion.

Also Read: EdgeCore Begins Construction on Data Center Campus in Reno, Nevada









Zayo's Global Network

Zayo is said to connect EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data centre campus to its extensive Tier-1 fibre network, which includes over 200 IP points of presence (PoPs) across the United States. EdgeCore said this network connectivity will ensure that its customers have access to fast, reliable, and diverse connectivity options.

Scalable and Future-Ready

Zayo's network infrastructure is built for scalability and future demands. It caters to the evolving needs of EdgeCore's customers, offering support for increasing bandwidth demands, rapid deployment of additional bandwidth, cloud connectivity, and customer end-point connectivity.

Also Read: EdgeCore Expands Its Presence in Northern Virginia

Support for Digital Business Era

As digital technologies like AI continue to grow rapidly, Zayo's partnership with EdgeCore is aimed at providing the necessary infrastructure to meet the increasing bandwidth demands of customers, ensuring they can succeed in the digital business era.

Expanding Data Center Campus

EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data centre campus supports 72 MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space. The campus is designed with a focus on sustainability, as indicated by its LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.

Also Read: Zayo Announces Network Enhancements and Industry-First On-Demand Connectivity Service

Future Partnership Opportunities

According to the statement, the collaboration between EdgeCore and Zayo extends to other markets as well, with both companies expressing their interest in building on this partnership in future EdgeCore markets, such as the expansion of EdgeCore's Phoenix data centre campus in Mesa, Arizona.

Both EdgeCore and Zayo are committed to delivering robust, low-latency connectivity options and future-proofed network infrastructure to meet the ever-evolving demands of businesses.