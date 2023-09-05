K-Drama Lineup for September 2023 to Stream on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar

For die-hard K-drama fans, September 2023 is shaping up to be an exhilarating month, promising a diverse range of captivating shows. Prepare yourselves for an array of entertainment and gripping narratives in the Korean drama universe this September.

Highlights

  • A Time Called You - Love, mystery, and fantasy intertwine in this remake of Someday or One Day.
  • Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun' Season 2 - Return to the epic fantasy world with an eight-year time jump.
  • Song Of The Bandits - A historical drama depicting the enduring fight for justice by a band of outlaws.

September 2023 has an impressive lineup of intriguing new Korean drama releases in store. From the highly anticipated debut of Netflix's "A Time Called You," featuring Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been, to the long-awaited return of "Arthdal Chronicles," this month's offerings are bound to delight K-drama enthusiasts.




Below, we've compiled a comprehensive monthly lineup of the most eagerly awaited Korean dramas set to make their debut in September. Mark your calendars, as many of these top-notch Korean dramas will soon be available for streaming on popular platforms such as Netflix and Disney+Hotstar.

A Time Called You

It is predicted that 'A Time Called You,' the new love drama, will include aspects of mystery and fantasy. The 12-episode series is produced by Choi Hyo Bi and directed by Kim Jin won. The show, which has a stellar cast that includes Lee Min Goo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Jeon Yeo Been, is scheduled to debut on September 8, 2023, only on Netflix. "A Time Called You" is a remake of the Taiwanese drama "Someday or One Day" in terms of its plot. The terrible demise of a woman's lover serves as the central theme of the story.

Release Date: September 8, 2023
Where to Watch: Netflix

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun' Season 2

A stellar ensemble led by Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Bin, and Sa Bong Yoon will be featured in the eagerly awaited Season 2 of "Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun." This forthcoming 12-episode installment is a fantasy action drama that is sure to enthrall viewers. It was written by the great writing team of Young Hyun Kim and Sang Yeon Park and directed by Won Suk Kim. Make a note of the release date of September 9, 2023, which is just for Netflix. Eight years will pass between the events of the first season and the events of this much-anticipated new season of "Arthdal Chronicles," providing fans with a thrilling continuation of the plot.

Release Date: September 9, 2023
Where to Watch: Netflix

Han River Police

'Han River Police,' which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 13, 2023, has us giddy with anticipation. This television show provides a fantastic fusion of comedy, drama, and action, guaranteeing a gripping viewing experience. 'Han River Police' is written and directed by Kim Sang Cheol and has a fantastic cast that includes Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, Lee Sang Yi, Bae Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung, and Sung Dong Il. A police squad tasked with guarding the Han River is the focus of the narrative. As this five-person crew does their tasks along the riverbanks, watch to see their unusual experiences and adventures.

Release Date: September 13, 2023
Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Song Of The Bandits

The much-anticipated September release is named "Song of the Bandits," and it features a great cast that includes Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Ho Jung. With a total of 9 riveting episodes, this series promises to present a thrilling fusion of drama, history, and action. Netflix has all the action available. The plot of the film "Song of the Bandits," which was directed by Hwang Jun Hyeok and written by Han Jeong Hoon, dives into the life of a band of bandits and their everlasting dedication to defending their people. This is a story about bravery, loyalty, and the never-ending fight for justice.

Release Date: September 22, 2023
Where to Watch: Netflix

The Worst Of Evil

'The Worst of Evil,' a comedy-action movie that promises a thrilling trip, is something we're eagerly expecting. The cast of the show, which also includes Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, and Im Se Mi, is remarkable. This criminal thriller, set in the 1990s, tells the tale of several undercover policemen who are desperate to take down an illegal drug organization that has operations in several cities and nations, including China, Korea, Japan, and Korea. Mark September 27, 2023, on your calendars because this show will undoubtedly bring an exciting blend of humor and action as it explores the world of undercover police enforcement.

Release Date: September 27, 2023
Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Get ready for a month filled with drama, romance, action, and mystery from the world of K-dramas!

