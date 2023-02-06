Millicom (Tigo) To Build New Fiber Network at Bioceanic Corridor

Millicom (Tigo), a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America, has announced the deployment and commissioning of two new terrestrial routes across the Bolivia and Paraguay border, connecting these countries directly for the first time.

Development of the Bioceanic Corridor

Millicom (Tigo) is implementing a new redundant 1,000 km fiber network with scalable capacities as part of the development of the Bioceanic Corridor, a 3,700 km digital roadway project connecting Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, and Chile from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean in South Americ. This marks a significant milestone in connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans via digital highways, enabling enhanced efficiency and regional connectivity, both of which are crucial for the economic growth of Latin America.

These routes connect to Millicom (Tigo) 's existing network rings in Bolivia and Paraguay and link to Points of Presence (POPs) in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. This investment strengthens Millicom (Tigo) 's integration of both terrestrial and subsea networks and completes its extensive transport network system in the region.

Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom (Tigo), said: "This infrastructure investment demonstrates once again our vision to promote the digital transformation of companies so they can be better equipped for the world of tomorrow. Latin America is growing and rapidly adopting technologies. We see this as an opportunity and a responsibility to build the digital highways that enable the future of our communities."

"This new fiber network across the Bioceanic Corridor is a unique opportunity to connect South America to the world, boosting economic growth and improving access to high-quality telecommunications services. With this technology we are encouraging our customers and businesses in the region to take on new connectivity challenges and expand their regional presence with Millicom (Tigo) as a trusted partner," added Ramos.

Santiago Londono, B2B Vice President of Millicom (Tigo), stated: "Corporate customer needs are shifting from traditional silos to cloud enabled IT networks demanding high performance, low latency, and high availability. Tigo Business becomes the most trusted ally for business in their digital journey through secure and reliable solutions leveraging our digital highways."

Under the TIGO and Tigo Business brands, Millicom (Tigo) offers a comprehensive range of digital services, including broadband, mobile, cable TV, voice and SMS, cloud, and business solutions that cater to the needs of businesses of all sizes. Tigo Business operates 12 state-of-the-art data centers that offer enhanced data protection, reliable high-speed access, and efficient service.

Millicom (Tigo) continues to invest heavily in its network of data centers, which now have a widespread presence throughout Latin America, providing their users with improved platform performance and reduced latency.