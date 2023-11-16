Telxius Joins Firmina Subsea Cable System, Enhancing Americas Connectivity

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telxius announced that it will be joining the Firmina subsea cable system, connecting the US, Brazil, and Argentina. The move is expected to provide robust and low-latency connectivity across the Americas.

Highlights

  • Telxius joins Firmina to create low-latency connections spanning the Americas.
  • Redundant routes between the US and Brazil, as well as Argentina, ensure network reliability.
  • Collaboration with Google reinforces joint investment in critical internet infrastructure.

Telefonica's infrastructure subsidiary, Telxius, confirmed today that it is joining the Firmina subsea cable system, connecting the US, Brazil, and Argentina. First announced in June 2021, Firmina will link the East Coast of the USA to Las Toninas (Argentina), with additional landings in Praia Grande (Brazil) and Punta del Este (Uruguay). Telxius will host Firmina in its Santos digital hub in Brazil.




Also Read: America Movil and Telxius to Build AMX3 Tikal Subsea Cable

Redundant Routes for Enhanced Reliability

Telxius said with the addition of this new cable, its customers will benefit from three redundant routes between the US and Brazil (Firmina, Brusa, SAm-1), as well as three redundant routes extending to Argentina (Firmina, Tannat, SAm-1).

These routes enhance the resilience of the Telxius network, providing robust and low-latency connectivity across the Americas. Telxius anticipates that these network routes will augment international connectivity and contribute to the growth of the digital economy, opening new opportunities for businesses.

Also Read: Medusa Submarine Cable System to Land in Libya by End of 2025

"We are excited about joining Firmina which demonstrates our commitment to delivering low latency, enhanced diversity and high-capacity networking across the Americas for our customers and partners," said Mario Martin, CEO at Telxius.

Collaboration with Google

"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, we believe in the continuous growth of our international submarine cable network to create major business opportunities for all of us involved. We are also thrilled to announce the expansion of our collaboration with Google and confirm our shared mission to jointly invest in internet infrastructure," he added.

Also Read: Telxius to Extend Subsea Cable Tikal to Cancun, Mexico

Telxius network

The Telxius network spans over 100,000 km of submarine and terrestrial fiber, including eight subsea systems: Marea, Brusa, Dunant, Tannat, Junior, Mistral, Tikal, and now Firmina.

In a related development reported by TelecomTalk in October, Telxius has announced plans to extend its ultrahigh-capacity subsea cable, Tikal, to land in Cancun, Mexico.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

