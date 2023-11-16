EdgeCore Partners With SRP to Achieve Water-Neutral Status for Mesa Data Center

Reported by Yashika Goel

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure has donated USD 288,419 to support the Salt River Project's Resilient Water and Forest Initiative.

Highlights

  • EdgeCore aids SRP's initiative addressing wildfire threats to the watershed.
  • Donation supports clearing hazardous debris and promoting forest regeneration.
  • Environmental commitment extends beyond data center operations in Mesa.

EdgeCore Partners With SRP to Achieve Water-Neutral Status for Mesa Data Center
EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer with a location in Mesa, Arizona, has announced a contribution of USD 288,419 to support the Salt River Project's (SRP) Resilient Water and Forest Initiative. This initiative addresses the threats posed by unhealthy forests and devastating wildfires to SRP's watershed, ultimately affecting the delivery of clean water to the Phoenix metro area.

Environmental Investment

The contribution from EdgeCore is directed towards Phases 1 and 2 of the Dude Fire Restoration Project, an effort to clear hazardous brush and debris from nearly 5,000 acres north of Payson, previously affected by the Dude Fire in 1990. The prolonged impact of the burn scar has led to unnaturally dense vegetation, posing a continued fire risk and hindering the natural regeneration of the native pine forest.

Extended Commitment

Additionally, EdgeCore plans to contribute an additional USD 280,560 over the next year to fund Phase 3 of the Dude Fire Restoration Project, further underlining its dedication to environmental initiatives.

EdgeCore said since commencing operation in 2019, its scope of sustainability efforts continually expanded beyond its Mesa data center campus, encompassing critical offsite projects that benefit the local community.

Water-Neutral Approach

EdgeCore emphasised that the concept of "water-neutral" is central to its sustainability efforts. The company defines it as a process where the volume of water withdrawn for data center operations is restored to geographically relevant watersheds in a manner that balances the withdrawal and restoration over time.

According to the company, this approach is expected to achieve water-neutral status for EdgeCore's Mesa campus for 17 years, lasting until 2036.

Collaborative Goals with SRP

"The EdgeCore team has worked with SRP for over a year on the Resilient Water and Forest Initiative and are proud of the positive impacts we have helped to create for water quality in greater Phoenix," said Feather Bokker, VP of Programs and Compliance, EdgeCore.

"Our corporate commitments to the communities in which we do business and the planet on which we all live are core tenants of the development and operation of our data centers in Mesa and throughout North America," he added.

"More than 2.5 million homes and businesses in the Phoenix metro area rely upon water supplied by SRP," the company noted.

SRP aims to thin 500,000 acres by 2035 through strategic partnerships, education, and support for the forest products industry. The collaboration between EdgeCore and SRP aligns with broader goals, including increasing the pace and scale of forest restoration efforts.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

