How Many 5G BTS Did India Have at the End of Nov 2023

UP (Uttar Pradesh) had the largest number of 5G BTS - 43,388, at the end of Nov 2023. Mumbai followed second on the list with 42,000 5G BTS. Let's take a look at the total 5G BTS in each state or telecom circle at the end of Nov. 

  India had around 4 lakh 5G BTS (base transceiver stations) at the end of November 2023.
  This is rapid growth in the number of 5G BTS, largely deployed by Reliance Jio around the country.
  The exact total of 5G BTS that was present in the nation at the end of November 30, 2023, was 3,97,923.

India had around 4 lakh 5G BTS (base transceiver stations) at the end of November 2023. This is rapid growth in the number of 5G BTS, largely deployed by Reliance Jio around the country. According to data published by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the exact total of 5G BTS that was present in the nation at the end of November 30, 2023, was 3,97,923. A month back, at the end of October 31, 2023, the total was 3,85,572. So MoM, a total of 12,351 5G BTS were added in India.




UP (Uttar Pradesh) had the largest number of 5G BTS - 43,388, at the end of Nov 2023. Mumbai followed second on the list with 42,000 5G BTS. Let's take a look at the total 5G BTS in each state or telecom circle at the end of Nov.

5G BTS in Each Telecom Circle at the End of Nov 2023

SNState/UTBTS as on  
05.01.2331.10.2330.11.23
1Andaman & Nicobar-98112
2Andhra Pradesh5221614016712
3Arunachal Pradesh407443471
4Assam-71037274
5Bihar11211886319549
6Chandigarh (UT)290659672
7Chhattisgarh15857638511
8UT of Dadra and Nagar

Haveli and Daman and Diu

 344353
9Delhi57181081310869
10Goa3892908
10Gujarat51792596327600
12Haryana23741410414319
13Himachal Pradesh6131413392
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)14958516123
15Jharkhand39184048593
16Karnataka39292399625506
17Kerala10011808218378
18Ladakh-210220
 Lakshadweep (UT)-22
19Madhya Pradesh9321671417090
20Maharashtra96824069442000
21Manipur57619619
22Meghalaya8500538
23Mizoram-366375
24Nagaland-560603
25Odisha6241056810953
26Puducherry (UT)10439450
27Punjab5701356813945
28Rajasthan22232210522875
29Sikkim-232262
30Tamil Nadu54113023030810
31Telangana36911555415839
32Tripura-9771022
33Uttar Pradesh37704268843388
34Uttarakhand11147684876
35West Bengal51982443525414
Grand Total53590385888397923

If you notice, at the start of this year, India had about 53,590 5G BTS. But 11 months down the line, the number has increased to 3,97,923, indicating an addition of 344,333 5G BTS. By the end of 2023, the number should comfortably cross the 4 lakh mark. India still has a long way to go with 5G coverage.

China, in comparison, had 3.22 million 5G BTS at the end of October 31, 2023. India is not even close to one million 5G BTS and frankly, to catch up with China, India would need several years. It is worth noting here that China started deploying 5G only in 2019, so it has only been 4 years for them.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

