How Many 5G BTS Did India Have at the End of Nov 2023

India had around 4 lakh 5G BTS (base transceiver stations) at the end of November 2023. This is rapid growth in the number of 5G BTS, largely deployed by Reliance Jio around the country. According to data published by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the exact total of 5G BTS that was present in the nation at the end of November 30, 2023, was 3,97,923. A month back, at the end of October 31, 2023, the total was 3,85,572. So MoM, a total of 12,351 5G BTS were added in India.
UP (Uttar Pradesh) had the largest number of 5G BTS - 43,388, at the end of Nov 2023. Mumbai followed second on the list with 42,000 5G BTS. Let's take a look at the total 5G BTS in each state or telecom circle at the end of Nov.
Read More - India Will Soon be a 5G Dominant Nation
5G BTS in Each Telecom Circle at the End of Nov 2023
|SN
|State/UT
|BTS as on
|05.01.23
|31.10.23
|30.11.23
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|-
|98
|112
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|522
|16140
|16712
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|407
|443
|471
|4
|Assam
|-
|7103
|7274
|5
|Bihar
|1121
|18863
|19549
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|290
|659
|672
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|158
|5763
|8511
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar
Haveli and Daman and Diu
|344
|353
|9
|Delhi
|5718
|10813
|10869
|10
|Goa
|3
|892
|908
|10
|Gujarat
|5179
|25963
|27600
|12
|Haryana
|2374
|14104
|14319
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|61
|3141
|3392
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|149
|5851
|6123
|15
|Jharkhand
|391
|8404
|8593
|16
|Karnataka
|3929
|23996
|25506
|17
|Kerala
|1001
|18082
|18378
|18
|Ladakh
|-
|210
|220
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|-
|2
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|932
|16714
|17090
|20
|Maharashtra
|9682
|40694
|42000
|21
|Manipur
|57
|619
|619
|22
|Meghalaya
|8
|500
|538
|23
|Mizoram
|-
|366
|375
|24
|Nagaland
|-
|560
|603
|25
|Odisha
|624
|10568
|10953
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|10
|439
|450
|27
|Punjab
|570
|13568
|13945
|28
|Rajasthan
|2223
|22105
|22875
|29
|Sikkim
|-
|232
|262
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|5411
|30230
|30810
|31
|Telangana
|3691
|15554
|15839
|32
|Tripura
|-
|977
|1022
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|3770
|42688
|43388
|34
|Uttarakhand
|111
|4768
|4876
|35
|West Bengal
|5198
|24435
|25414
|Grand Total
|53590
|385888
|397923
If you notice, at the start of this year, India had about 53,590 5G BTS. But 11 months down the line, the number has increased to 3,97,923, indicating an addition of 344,333 5G BTS. By the end of 2023, the number should comfortably cross the 4 lakh mark. India still has a long way to go with 5G coverage.
Read More - 5G Subscriptions in India Expected to Reach 130 Million by 2023
China, in comparison, had 3.22 million 5G BTS at the end of October 31, 2023. India is not even close to one million 5G BTS and frankly, to catch up with China, India would need several years. It is worth noting here that China started deploying 5G only in 2019, so it has only been 4 years for them.