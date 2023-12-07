How Many 5G BTS Did India Have at the End of Nov 2023

India had around 4 lakh 5G BTS (base transceiver stations) at the end of November 2023. This is rapid growth in the number of 5G BTS, largely deployed by Reliance Jio around the country. According to data published by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the exact total of 5G BTS that was present in the nation at the end of November 30, 2023, was 3,97,923. A month back, at the end of October 31, 2023, the total was 3,85,572. So MoM, a total of 12,351 5G BTS were added in India.









UP (Uttar Pradesh) had the largest number of 5G BTS - 43,388, at the end of Nov 2023. Mumbai followed second on the list with 42,000 5G BTS. Let's take a look at the total 5G BTS in each state or telecom circle at the end of Nov.

5G BTS in Each Telecom Circle at the End of Nov 2023

SN State/UT BTS as on 05.01.23 31.10.23 30.11.23 1 Andaman & Nicobar - 98 112 2 Andhra Pradesh 522 16140 16712 3 Arunachal Pradesh 407 443 471 4 Assam - 7103 7274 5 Bihar 1121 18863 19549 6 Chandigarh (UT) 290 659 672 7 Chhattisgarh 158 5763 8511 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 344 353 9 Delhi 5718 10813 10869 10 Goa 3 892 908 10 Gujarat 5179 25963 27600 12 Haryana 2374 14104 14319 13 Himachal Pradesh 61 3141 3392 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 149 5851 6123 15 Jharkhand 391 8404 8593 16 Karnataka 3929 23996 25506 17 Kerala 1001 18082 18378 18 Ladakh - 210 220 Lakshadweep (UT) - 2 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 932 16714 17090 20 Maharashtra 9682 40694 42000 21 Manipur 57 619 619 22 Meghalaya 8 500 538 23 Mizoram - 366 375 24 Nagaland - 560 603 25 Odisha 624 10568 10953 26 Puducherry (UT) 10 439 450 27 Punjab 570 13568 13945 28 Rajasthan 2223 22105 22875 29 Sikkim - 232 262 30 Tamil Nadu 5411 30230 30810 31 Telangana 3691 15554 15839 32 Tripura - 977 1022 33 Uttar Pradesh 3770 42688 43388 34 Uttarakhand 111 4768 4876 35 West Bengal 5198 24435 25414 Grand Total 53590 385888 397923

If you notice, at the start of this year, India had about 53,590 5G BTS. But 11 months down the line, the number has increased to 3,97,923, indicating an addition of 344,333 5G BTS. By the end of 2023, the number should comfortably cross the 4 lakh mark. India still has a long way to go with 5G coverage.

China, in comparison, had 3.22 million 5G BTS at the end of October 31, 2023. India is not even close to one million 5G BTS and frankly, to catch up with China, India would need several years. It is worth noting here that China started deploying 5G only in 2019, so it has only been 4 years for them.