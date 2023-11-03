Liberty Networks Deploys Taara’s Wireless Technology to Enhance Caribbean Island Connectivity



Latin American and Caribbean infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider Liberty Networks announced that it had successfully deployed Taara's wireless optical communication technology to enhance high-speed data connection between two Caribbean islands. Taara, a moonshot project of Alphabet's X unit, has reportedly provided a solution using invisible light beams transmitted through the air to provide a broadband connection between telecom nodes.

ECFS Repair

In August of this year, Liberty Networks completed the final repair of a spur of the Eastern Caribbean Fiber System (ECFS), which connects Anguilla to neighbouring islands and the rest of the world. According to the company, this final repair, along with planned system maintenance downtime, has provided the ideal opportunity to deploy the new Taara technology alongside the existing radio system technology as an additional form of broadband service delivery.

Taara's link Capacity

This technology is said to complement existing systems but offers significantly more capacity, up to 20 Gbps. According to the statement, during the subsea cable repair, Taara's link beamed 10 Gbps of data across 18 kilometres from St. Martin to Anguilla, helping to maintain broadband services for residents, businesses, and essential services for over 11,500 customers in Anguilla.

Strengthening Network Resilience

Liberty Networks stated, "This state-of-the-art technology not only supported the maintenance of the existing connectivity successfully but, as it is left in place, also strengthens the continued resilience of our network with triple redundancy now in place, ensuring uninterrupted communication and business continuity for our customers in Anguilla. We see further use cases for this cutting-edge technology following this successful deployment."

Liberty Networks connects approximately 40 countries with nearly 50,000 kilometres of submarine fibre optic cable and 17,000 kilometres of terrestrial networks.