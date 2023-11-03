Liberty Networks Deploys Taara’s Wireless Technology to Enhance Caribbean Island Connectivity

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Liberty Networks has deployed Taara's wireless optical communication technology to enhance high-speed data connection between two Caribbean islands. The technology provides significantly more capacity than existing microwave systems.

Highlights

  • Liberty Networks has deployed Taara's wireless optical communication technology.
  • Taara's link beamed 10 Gbps successfully across 18 kilometers from St. Martin to Anguilla.
  • Taara's technology uses beams of light to enable high-speed data transmission.

Follow Us

Liberty Networks Deploys Taara's Wireless Technology to Enhance Caribbean Island Connectivity
Latin American and Caribbean infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider Liberty Networks announced that it had successfully deployed Taara's wireless optical communication technology to enhance high-speed data connection between two Caribbean islands. Taara, a moonshot project of Alphabet's X unit, has reportedly provided a solution using invisible light beams transmitted through the air to provide a broadband connection between telecom nodes.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel and Taara to Deploy Laser Internet Technology in India




ECFS Repair

In August of this year, Liberty Networks completed the final repair of a spur of the Eastern Caribbean Fiber System (ECFS), which connects Anguilla to neighbouring islands and the rest of the world. According to the company, this final repair, along with planned system maintenance downtime, has provided the ideal opportunity to deploy the new Taara technology alongside the existing radio system technology as an additional form of broadband service delivery.

Taara's link Capacity

This technology is said to complement existing systems but offers significantly more capacity, up to 20 Gbps. According to the statement, during the subsea cable repair, Taara's link beamed 10 Gbps of data across 18 kilometres from St. Martin to Anguilla, helping to maintain broadband services for residents, businesses, and essential services for over 11,500 customers in Anguilla.

Also Read: OneWeb, Connecta Partner to Boost Broadband Connectivity in the US and Caribbean

Strengthening Network Resilience

Liberty Networks stated, "This state-of-the-art technology not only supported the maintenance of the existing connectivity successfully but, as it is left in place, also strengthens the continued resilience of our network with triple redundancy now in place, ensuring uninterrupted communication and business continuity for our customers in Anguilla. We see further use cases for this cutting-edge technology following this successful deployment."

Liberty Networks connects approximately 40 countries with nearly 50,000 kilometres of submarine fibre optic cable and 17,000 kilometres of terrestrial networks.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

@Faraz, In past also I made it clear to you that until UL 5G offer is alive people will keep…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

Did anyone recently recharged annual plan getting unlimited 5G till 2024 oct/nov ? Also I've been hearing that Airtel stopped…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Faruk Kadir :

Dear TT, When we are going to get jio Airfibre review? I'm using one its not suitable for gaming. Ping…

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual…

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments