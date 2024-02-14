Nxtra by Airtel Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio for Its Data Centres



Nxtra by Airtel, the data centre unit of Bharti Airtel, today announced a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy, further solidifying Nxtra's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. With this, Nxtra aims to reduce approximately 99,547 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually.

The agreement involves AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy setting up captive solar and wind power plants with capacities of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively. These plants will be established to cater to Nxtra's data centers located in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The duration of the agreements spans 25 years, aligning with Nxtra's objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2031. This further strengthens Nxtra's position as the largest chain of green data centers in India, Airtel said Wednesday.

In addition to this renewable energy procurement, Nxtra is undertaking various measures to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 100 percent by FY2031. These efforts include accelerating the adoption of green energy, implementing energy-efficient infrastructure and processes, and integrating sustainable business practices across its workplaces.

Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, said, "These new partnerships reflect our commitment to lead India’s green data centre space and fulfill our commitment to achieve Net Zero emission by 2031. The additional clean energy supply will increase our renewable energy share to approximately 70 percent in the overall energy mix for our core data centers. As we work towards building more capacity in coming years and gear up for Generative AI-powered loads, we are fully cognizant of our responsibility towards environment and are prepared to mitigate the impact on climate."

Key details of the agreement include:

Power plant in Tamil Nadu with Amplus Energy : 24.3 MW Wind + 28 MWdc Solar, generating 109,798 MWh annually, leading to around 77,957 tCO2e annual carbon reduction.

: 24.3 MW Wind + 28 MWdc Solar, generating 109,798 MWh annually, leading to around 77,957 tCO2e annual carbon reduction. Power plant in Uttar Pradesh with AmpIn Energy Transition : 12 MWdc Solar, generating 17,880 MWh annually, leading to around 12,694 tCO2e annual carbon reduction.

: 12 MWdc Solar, generating 17,880 MWh annually, leading to around 12,694 tCO2e annual carbon reduction. Power plant in Odisha with AmpIn Energy Transition: 08 MWdc Solar, generating 12,530 MWh annually, leading to 8,896 tCO2e annual carbon reduction.

This renewable energy agreement follows Bharti Airtel's September 2023 announcement of sourcing 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by Q4 FY 23-24 for its data center company, Nxtra. At that time, the company announced signing definitive agreements to acquire stakes in renewable energy projects — Continuum MP WindFarm Development and Egan Solar Power.

Currently, Nxtra by Airtel has the largest network of data centers in India, comprising 12 large and 120 edge data centers across the country. The company will invest over Rs 5000 crores in the next few years to construct six new hyperscale data centers in key metro cities and expand its capacity by 2X to over 400 MW.