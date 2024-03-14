Lynk Global Deploys Two New Satellites for Sat2Phone Service Expansion



Satellite mobile provider Lynk Global has announced the deployment of two satellites for its "cell-towers-in-space" program. These additional satellites will further extend Lynk Global's satellite-to-phone (Sat2Phone) network in global markets, strengthening network resiliency and expanding coverage.

The two satellite cell towers were launched on the Transporter-10 rideshare mission by SpaceX on March 4 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Lynk Global said in an official release this week.









Also Read: Telefonica and Lynk Test Sat2Phone Technology in Argentina

Lynk Global's Satellite Network Expansion

"The successful deployment of our latest cell towers in space furthers our mission to connect everyone, everywhere. It also continues our momentum to enable Sat2Phone services globally as each satellite enhances our network resiliency and increases our mobile coverage," said Lynk Global.

"These satellites also feature new capabilities and improvements across many systems compared to our previous birds … a fast rate of innovation at lower costs is enabled by our strategy of rapidly iterating satellite technology," Lynk added.

According to the company, once cleared for operational service, these satellites will provide mobile connectivity, eventually serving all of Lynk's 40-plus mobile network operator partners spanning Earth.

Also Read: Turkcell to Bring Sat2Phone Services to Turkiye With Lynk

Mobile Connectivity

"Lynk believes it remains the only company in the world to receive a commercial license for Sat2Phone service from the Federal Communications Commission and is currently providing commercial service to Lynk's global customer network around the world," the company said.

The Lynk service allows commercial subscribers to send and receive SMS text messages via satellite, enabling communication to and from space using standard unmodified mobile devices.