Lynk Global Deploys Two New Satellites for Sat2Phone Service Expansion

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Lynk believes it remains the only company in the world to receive a commercial license for Sat2Phone service from the Federal Communications Commission.

Highlights

  • Expansion of Sat2Phone network aims to improve global mobile coverage.
  • New satellites feature enhanced capabilities and innovations for better performance.
  • Lynk Global aims to provide mobile connectivity to its global network of 40-plus partners.

Follow Us

Lynk Global Deploys Two New Satellites for Sat2Phone Service Expansion
Satellite mobile provider Lynk Global has announced the deployment of two satellites for its "cell-towers-in-space" program. These additional satellites will further extend Lynk Global's satellite-to-phone (Sat2Phone) network in global markets, strengthening network resiliency and expanding coverage.

The two satellite cell towers were launched on the Transporter-10 rideshare mission by SpaceX on March 4 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Lynk Global said in an official release this week.




Also Read: Telefonica and Lynk Test Sat2Phone Technology in Argentina

Lynk Global's Satellite Network Expansion

"The successful deployment of our latest cell towers in space furthers our mission to connect everyone, everywhere. It also continues our momentum to enable Sat2Phone services globally as each satellite enhances our network resiliency and increases our mobile coverage," said Lynk Global.

"These satellites also feature new capabilities and improvements across many systems compared to our previous birds … a fast rate of innovation at lower costs is enabled by our strategy of rapidly iterating satellite technology," Lynk added.

According to the company, once cleared for operational service, these satellites will provide mobile connectivity, eventually serving all of Lynk's 40-plus mobile network operator partners spanning Earth.

Also Read: Turkcell to Bring Sat2Phone Services to Turkiye With Lynk

Mobile Connectivity

"Lynk believes it remains the only company in the world to receive a commercial license for Sat2Phone service from the Federal Communications Commission and is currently providing commercial service to Lynk's global customer network around the world," the company said.

The Lynk service allows commercial subscribers to send and receive SMS text messages via satellite, enabling communication to and from space using standard unmodified mobile devices.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

"BSNL plans to quickly upgrade 4G services to 5G by June 2024 " Is this a typo or a quote…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Faraz :

Population growth and growth of mobile users are more than that. And I was wondering Vi started gaining 4G customers…

Vodafone Idea Only Added 4 Million 4G Users in Four…

Girish Gowda :

Oh hell no. Airtel 4G is literally unusable aside from a few posh locations in the city. My mother has…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

TheAndroidFreak :

They haven't deployed band 1 10Mhz at most of the places. Don't expect much of the speeds you mentioned. 3G…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments