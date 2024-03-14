REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Alappuzha District of Kerala

Reported by Srikapardhi

The network enhancement project, covering 17 towns and 79 villages with over 6 lakh population base, was undertaken by Bharti Airtel, the company said on Thursday.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel deploys additional sites in Alappuzha District to improve network density.
  • Rural towns and villages in Alappuzha to experience upgraded voice and data connectivity.
  • Airtel's network enhancement spans across various districts in Kerala, augmenting coverage.

Indian telecommunications operator Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of additional sites in the Alappuzha District of Kerala to densify its network, further enhancing customer experience in the region for both voice and data connectivity. The network enhancement project, covering 17 towns and 79 villages with over 6 lakh population base, was undertaken by Bharti Airtel, the company said on Thursday.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Wayanad and Kozhikode Districts of Kerala




Network Densification in Alappuzha

Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Ambalappuzha, Chengannur, Cherthala, Karthikappally, Kuttanad, and Mavelikkara under the Alappuzha district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion aims to provide seamless access to high-speed connectivity for customers in rural and smaller towns in Alappuzha.

As reported by TelecomTalk, this network densification follows earlier announcements of Airtel enhancing its network footprint in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Wayanad, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala. Airtel said it has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and fiber.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Thrissur District of Kerala

National Rural Enhancement Project

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this initiative, the company will be augmenting its network in 1600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state of Kerala.

The rural enhancement project encompasses all 14 districts of Kerala to increase network capacity and extending services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, Airtel mentioned.

Airtel Network Coverage in Kerala

Airtel highlighted that all popular tourist destinations, from hill stations to beaches across the state, will experience an enhanced network footprint. Hill stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are equipped with a better network, making Airtel's network available even in remote locations.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Ernakulam and Idukki District of Kerala

With this development, Airtel noted that its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

