Here Are Few Hindi Movies About Patriotism to Watch



Sara Ali Khan recently appeared in the patriotic drama "Ae Watan Mere Watan." This historical biographical film is about Usha Mehta, who founded an underground radio station in 1942 during British occupation. She intended to instill patriotism in the hearts of Indians and drive out the British.

If you enjoyed the film, here are a few Bollywood films you should watch on OTT to rekindle your patriotism.

Raazi (2018)

The film starring Alia Bhatt, "Raazi," tells the story of an Indian spy named Sehmat who is married off to a Pakistani military family to keep an eye on their activities against India. Her innocent face becomes her most powerful weapon, and she even succeeds in her purpose despite the expense of a lifetime of suffering.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.7

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

"The Legend of Bhagat Singh" stars Ajay Devgn and is based on the true story of the valiant independence fighter Bhagat Singh. Born under British control, Bhagat Singh aspired to be a freedom fighter as an adult to redeem his country from the oppressive practices enforced by the British. From his revolts to the death penalty, the film follows his life.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.1

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

This epic historical drama tells the story of Mangal Pandey, a sepoy in the British East India Company who is one of the key figures in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Gandhi (1982)

"Gandhi" is a biographical historical drama on the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The film depicts numerous incidents and revolutions led by freedom fighters to help India become an independent nation. Check to see his trip from South Africa to proudly hoisting the Tricolour.

Where To Watch: YouTube

IMDb rating: 8

Immerse yourself in the tales of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience depicted in these cinematic masterpieces, and rediscover the indomitable spirit of patriotism that courses through the veins of the Indian nation.