1.1 Crore Requests Recorded in India to Port SIM in February 2024

According to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), around 11.54 million or 1.15 crore MNP (mobile number portability) requests were made in February 2024.

More than 1 crore requests were made in India by users to port SIM cards in February 2024. Indian telecom consumers have the option to port their SIM card to some other telecom operator’s network if they don’t want to stick with their current operator anymore. The users don’t have to worry about losing their existing contact number. Porting to another operator here means that the number will remain the same, it is just the network that will change. After porting, users need to collect a new SIM from their choice of telecom operator.




According to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), around 11.54 million or 1.15 crore MNP (mobile number portability) requests were made in February 2024. Out of the total requests, 6.54 million requests were made in Zone-1 and 4.99 million requests came from Zone-2.

Zone-1 means Northern and Western India while Zone-2 means Southern and Eastern India. After February, the cumulative recorded MNP requests in India went up to 951.09 million. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has put up some rules to ensure that customers don’t take the wrong advantage of MNP. Thus, any customer who has ported recently (within 90 days) or activated their new SIM recently (again, within 90 days), can’t port to another telecom operator.

In January 2024, 12.36 million or 1.23 crore MNP requests were recorded. Note that MNP requests don’t mean that the customers always go through with their decision to port. Many times, they make the request but then stay with their current operator.

In January and February 2024 combined, 23.9 million MNP requests have been made. If the trend continues in March 2024, around 35 million MNP requests will be made in the Jan-March 2024 quarter.

