Moto G64 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India: Details

Motorola is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. So far, the company has launched the Moto G34 5G, Moto G24 Power, Moto G04, and Moto Edge 50 Pro in the first four months of 2024. In April, the company is gearing up to launch yet another device called Moto G64 5G. It will be yet another addition to the company’s offering for users in the semi-affordable range. A microsite of the device is already up, confirming some details about it. Let us see what you will get with the Moto G64 5G.









Moto G64 5G Confirmed Specifications

Moto G64 5G is confirmed to come in three colour options – purple, green and blue. The device will go on sale via Flipkart and the official website of Motorola. The design of the device does not look too different from the design of the Moto G54, its predecessor.

There’s a rectangular camera cut out with two camera sensors and an LED flash unit. Volume rockers and the power button seem to be on the right side of the device.

The device is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be available in two memory configurations – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The RAM could be further expanded virtually up to 24GB on the 12GB variant.

It will run on Android 14-based MyUX out of the box. The device will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ resolution display with support for 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass. In the camera department, the device will feature a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation) support and an 8MP macro shooter. For selfies, it is going to feature a 16MP sensor on the front.

There will be a 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.